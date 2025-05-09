Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has been urged to embed “the story of Asian and Muslim heritage in Scotland” into the school curriculum amid VE Day commemorations being used to better mark the sacrifices of the British Indian Amy (BIA) to the Allied war effort.

Three British Indian Army soldiers, pictured outside Buckingham Palace in 1945, after receiving their Victoria Cross medals for bravery during the Second World War (Picture: Keystone/Getty Images)

Campaigners have received planning permission to construct a memorial at the grounds of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow to commemorate the BIA soldiers’ contribution.

The campaign follows an eight-year battle from charity, Colourful Heritage, but tens of thousands of pounds are now needed to make the project a reality.

The organisation has been seeking greater recognition for the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others from a range of nations who fought in the world wars. Around 89,000 BIA soldiers lost their lives in the Second World War.

Colourful Heritage has now penned a letter to Ms Gilruth, appealing for her to embed Asian and Muslim heritage into learning.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth | PA

In the letter, seen by The Scotsman, Dr Saqib Razzaq, project officer and head of research at Colourful Heritage, has called for “the education curriculum in Scotland to be updated to include the story of Asian and Muslim heritage in Scotland”, so that “collectively we can build a greater sense of togetherness”.

She said: “As the nation marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we have been seeking greater recognition of the sacrifices and contributions of British Indian Army (BIA) soldiers who contributed to the Allied war effort.

“Scotland has a special connection with the BIA through a mainly Indian Muslim contingent from the Punjab, including present-day Pakistan called Force K6. Fourteen soldiers from Force K6 died in Scotland while training in harsh conditions with British troops, with nine of them laid to rest at Kingussie cemetery in the Highlands.”

Saqib Razzaq, project officer and head of research at Colourful Heritage | Contributed

“With work underway as part of the Curriculum Improvement Cycle (CIC), and all eight curricular areas being updated, this is an opportune moment to ensure all Scottish children are taught the story of Asian and Muslim heritage in Scotland. As part of the CIC, we urge you to impress on Education Scotland the importance of making this part of the curriculum.”

Politicians from across Holyrood have also backed the campaign for a memorial in Glasgow.

A visualisation of how a British Indian Army memorial at Kelvingrove in Glasgow could look | Contributed

Former first minister Humza Yousaf said: “As nations across Europe come together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, it is crucial that we do not forget the incredible sacrifices of 2.4 million soldiers who made up the British Indian Army during World War Two.

“Almost 90,000 soldiers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. We must not air brush their contribution from history.

“That is why I fully support Colourful Heritage in their ambition to have a permanent memorial built in Glasgow to commemorate the significant contribution the British Indian Army made, in both world wars, in the fight against fascism and authoritarianism.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar added: “Eighty years on, a memorial in Glasgow would stand as a permanent reminder to Scots whose ancestors are from India or Pakistan that they have a stake in our country’s proud history.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s curriculum enables schools to meet the needs of their own school community and supports teachers to value religious and cultural diversity.

“Our Anti-Racist Curriculum principles aim to support schools in providing modern, relevant and responsive contexts for learning for all children and young people. They state that pupils will experience a curriculum that meaningfully recognises and fairly represents the rich and diverse communities in Scotland.