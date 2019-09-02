University open days: a full list of open days coming up this autumn at Scotland’s universities and colleges

As term time starts again, many of Scotland’s universities and colleges are opening their doors for prospective students to find out more.
Offering a great chance to go and see a university for yourself, open days allow you to explore the campus, learn about the courses available and find out more about accommodation, admissions, extra-curricular clubs and career prospects.
Here are the dates of the upcoming open days in 2019.
University of Aberdeen
Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019
Abertay University
Saturday 28 September 2019
Wednesday 23 October 2019
University of Dundee
Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019
University of Edinburgh
Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019
Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019
You can also get in touch with the university to arrange campus tours throughout the year.
Edinburgh Napier University
Undergraduate: Saturday 28 September 2019
You can also get in touch with the university to arrange campus tours throughout the year.
University of Glasgow
Undergraduate: Wednesday 4 September 2019
Undergraduate: Saturday 19 October 2019
Glasgow Caledonian University
Undergraduate: Saturday 5 Oct 2019
You can also get in touch with the University to arrange campus tours throughout the year.
Glasgow School of Art
Undergraduate: Thursday 24 Oct 2019
Undergraduate: Thursday 31 Oct 2019
Postgraduate: November (date yet to be announced)
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh campus: Saturday 26 October 2019
Scottish Borders campus: Friday 27 September and Friday 8 November 2019
You can also get in touch with the University to arrange campus tours throughout the year.
University of the Highlands and Islands
Scottish Association for Marine Science UHI, Oban - Friday 1 November 2019
Moray College UHI Open day: Saturday 9 November 2019
Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019
Undergraduate: Saturday 12 October 2019
Campus tours take place throughout the year 2019
Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen
Open days are yet to be announced
Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
Production and Film Open Day: Friday 4 October 2019
Drama Open Day: Friday 18 October 2019
Dance Open Day: Friday 1 November 2019
SRUC Ayr campus
Open Evening: Wednesday October 9th 2019 - 4pm – 6.30pm Drop in
Open Afternoon: Wednesday November 20th 2019– starts 1.30 till 4pm
SRUC Barony campus
Agriculture: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm
Animal Care: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm
Engineering: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm
Forestry/Arboriculture: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm
Veterinary Nursing: Tuesday 3rd September 2019, 10pm-2pm; Wednesday 27th November 2019, 10am-2pm
SRUC Edinburgh campus
Open Afternoon: Wednesday 2 October 2019, 2pm – 5pm
Open Afternoon: Wednesday 13 November 2019, 2pm – 5pm
SRUC Elmwood campus
Open Evening: Wednesday 2 October 2019, 5pm start
Open Evening: Wednesday 27 November 2019, 5pm start
University of St Andrews
You can arrange a talk and tour by contacting the university.
University of Stirling
Undergraduate: Saturday 14 September 2019
Undergraduate: Saturday 26 October 2019
University of Strathclyde
Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019
Visit Strathclyde days take place throughout the year
University of the West of Scotland
Paisley Campus: Saturday 21st September 2019 10am - 1pm
Lanarkshire Campus: Saturday 26th October 2019 10am - 1pm
Ayr Campus: 3rd October 2019 4pm - 7pm
Dumfries Campus: Thursday 19th September 2019 4pm - 7pm