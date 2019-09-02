University open days: a full list of open days coming up this autumn at Scotland’s universities and colleges

As term time starts again, many of Scotland’s universities and colleges are opening their doors for prospective students to find out more.

Offering a great chance to go and see a university for yourself, open days allow you to explore the campus, learn about the courses available and find out more about accommodation, admissions, extra-curricular clubs and career prospects.

University of Glasgow. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Here are the dates of the upcoming open days in 2019.

University of Aberdeen

Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019

Abertay University

Saturday 28 September 2019

Wednesday 23 October 2019

University of Dundee

Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019

University of Edinburgh

Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019

Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019

You can also get in touch with the university to arrange campus tours throughout the year.

Edinburgh Napier University

Undergraduate: Saturday 28 September 2019

You can also get in touch with the university to arrange campus tours throughout the year.

University of Glasgow

Undergraduate: Wednesday 4 September 2019

Undergraduate: Saturday 19 October 2019

Glasgow Caledonian University

Undergraduate: Saturday 5 Oct 2019

You can also get in touch with the University to arrange campus tours throughout the year.

Glasgow School of Art

Undergraduate: Thursday 24 Oct 2019

Undergraduate: Thursday 31 Oct 2019

Postgraduate: November (date yet to be announced)

Heriot-Watt University

Edinburgh campus: Saturday 26 October 2019

Scottish Borders campus: Friday 27 September and Friday 8 November 2019

You can also get in touch with the University to arrange campus tours throughout the year.

University of the Highlands and Islands

Scottish Association for Marine Science UHI, Oban - Friday 1 November 2019

Moray College UHI Open day: Saturday 9 November 2019

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

Undergraduate: Saturday 21 September 2019

Undergraduate: Saturday 12 October 2019

Campus tours take place throughout the year 2019

Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen

Open days are yet to be announced

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Production and Film Open Day: Friday 4 October 2019

Drama Open Day: Friday 18 October 2019

Dance Open Day: Friday 1 November 2019

SRUC Ayr campus

Open Evening: Wednesday October 9th 2019 - 4pm – 6.30pm Drop in

Open Afternoon: Wednesday November 20th 2019– starts 1.30 till 4pm

SRUC Barony campus

Agriculture: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm

Animal Care: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm

Engineering: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm

Forestry/Arboriculture: Tuesday 8th October 2019, 4pm-7pm; Saturday 16th November 2019, 10am-1pm

Veterinary Nursing: Tuesday 3rd September 2019, 10pm-2pm; Wednesday 27th November 2019, 10am-2pm

SRUC Edinburgh campus

Open Afternoon: Wednesday 2 October 2019, 2pm – 5pm

Open Afternoon: Wednesday 13 November 2019, 2pm – 5pm

SRUC Elmwood campus

Open Evening: Wednesday 2 October 2019, 5pm start

Open Evening: Wednesday 27 November 2019, 5pm start

University of St Andrews

You can arrange a talk and tour by contacting the university.

University of Stirling

Undergraduate: Saturday 14 September 2019

Undergraduate: Saturday 26 October 2019

University of Strathclyde

Undergraduate: Saturday 5 October 2019

Visit Strathclyde days take place throughout the year

University of the West of Scotland

Paisley Campus: Saturday 21st September 2019 10am - 1pm

Lanarkshire Campus: Saturday 26th October 2019 10am - 1pm

Ayr Campus: 3rd October 2019 4pm - 7pm

Dumfries Campus: Thursday 19th September 2019 4pm - 7pm