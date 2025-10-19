University accused of ‘penny-pinching’ over cuts to free period products

Picture: lisa Ferguson

The University of Edinburgh has been accused of “penny-pinching” after it reduced the availability of free period products at one of its busiest sites.

The university has removed free sanitary products from a number of toilets at its Main Library on George Square, where they have been replaced with signs pointing users to the facilities where they are available. The items are now available in toilets on just three of the building’s eight floors, whereas previously they were available on at least six.

It is understood that the products have also been removed from a number of toilets at sites elsewhere in the university. The university is currently in a bid to cut its budget by £140 million, to address what principal Professor Sir Peter Mathieson has described as “serious and urgent financial challenges”.

Under the Period Products Act 2021, local authorities and education providers are legally required to make period products available free of charge, as and when they are required. An email sent to staff based at the Main Library said the act does not mean the items have to be available “in every toilet in every building in Scotland”.

The email went on: “Because of the vast size of our estate and the obvious limitation on funding we are meeting those obligations through providing access to the products in the library on these three floors.”

The Main Library is the university’s largest library, and has study space for more than 2,400 students as well as a number of staff offices. One student, whose comments have been seen, said: “I have friends who used to rely on uni-provided period products due to poverty, and now they can’t take all they need from the uni.”

The student added: “There seems to be this logic that people should only take one tampon when they go to the toilet. They want to reduce the amount available so people won’t ‘take advantage’ of the free provision.

“However this is in effect punishing those students suffering period poverty.”

Sophia Woodman, president of the Edinburgh University and College Union branch committee, described the move as “penny-pinching”.

“The Period Products Act 2021 has been crucial in tackling period poverty, which we are aware students and precarious university workers do face,” she said.

She went on: “Staff have been repeatedly told that a reduction in the salaries of the highest paid, including the VC who earns above £400k per year, would have a negligible impact on reaching management’s targets to reduce the University’s expenditure in the current cost-cutting exercise.

“Now we see penny-pinching like this, which hits the poorest staff and students the hardest.

“UCU Edinburgh finds this entirely unacceptable. We’re certain that cuts to the salaries of top earners would more than cover providing a sufficient supply of period products in University property, as required by law.”

Last year the university received £132,250 from a ring-fenced government fund to support the provision of free period products at colleges and universities – more than any other university in Scotland. In 2025-26 the funding ceased to be ring-fenced, and was instead added to the core grant provided to colleges and universities.

Asked to comment on whether the reduction in period products was linked with the drive to save costs, a spokesperson for the university simply said it was complying with legislation.