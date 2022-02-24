Ukraine invasion: Edinburgh University tells its exchange students studying in Russia to leave country

The move follows protests in Edinburgh outside the Russian Consulate. MEMEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC HOLD A PEACEFUL PROTEST OUTSIDE THE RUSSIAN CONSULTE FOLLOWING PUTIN INVADING UKRAINE

The university has a number of students who are part of exchange partnerships, and has called on those in Russia to get out of the country after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.

The uni did not clarify how many students will be affected by the move, but says it had a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of students.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “In light of the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine, the University of Edinburgh has taken the decision to ask our students who are currently studying in Russia to return for the time being.

"We value the study exchange partnerships we have with our Russian partners but we have a responsibility to act in the best interests of our students and to take decisive action when there are concerns for safety and wellbeing.

"We are working closely with students to minimise the impact of any disruption to their studies and to provide alternative placements.”

Elsewhere in Edinburgh there were protests outside the Russian Consulate calling for a halt to hostilities against Ukraine.

One Edinburgh man, who now lives in Ukraine told the Evening News how he is now trying to get out after an air base just a few miles away from his house was attacked on Thursday afternoon, with military planes are flying overhead.

Ken Stewart said: "I can hear military jets in the distance and you can hear gunfire as well, like large calibre – tanks, helicopters, it’s pretty heavy.”