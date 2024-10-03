The change will leave just three single-sex schools in Scotland, with a desire to avoid ‘substantial’ fee rises cited amongst the key decisions for the move

Two single-sex private schools in Edinburgh have announced they are to merge, in a move they say will ensure parents are spared “substantial” fee rises.

Stewart’s Melville College and The Mary Erskine School will become a single, co-educational school from the start of the 2026/27 academic year.

The new school, which includes the ESMS Junior School, will collectively be named “Erskine Stewart Melville” and will provide education for pupils aged three to 18.

The schools previously operated what is known as “a diamond structure”, with girls and boys educated together in the junior school and then separated for the bulk of secondary before coming back together for the final year.

It is understood the change will leave just three single-sex schools in Scotland - the all-boys Merchiston Castle and all-girls St George’s in Edinburgh, and St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen.

Anthony Simpson, principal of Erskine Stewart Melville, said the move had followed a review of operations.

“This is an exciting new chapter for the school. As we look to the future, this new simplified structure will enable us to broaden the curriculum and create a more inclusive environment that reflects the modern world,” he said.

“Our current schools are fantastic, inspiring excellent exam results every year and offering an extensive range of co-curricular activities.

“As we move to a fully co-educational model, our primary focus will remain unchanged – to provide a world class education that will give our students the skills and mindset they need to thrive.”

It comes amid ongoing speculation over the impact of the Labour government’s decision to start charging VAT on private school fees across the UK from January next year.

Many schools are expected to raise fees as a result of the change, potentially forcing families to withdraw from the sector.

The Scotsman understands the Erskine Stewart Melville review began about 18 months ago and that the VAT change played a secondary role in the decision.

Mr Simpson said: “The new structure is far more efficient, and beyond unavoidable VAT increases, it will help us to limit substantial fee rises.

“Crucially, it will also enable us to continue investing in innovative teaching and learning.”

Erskine Stewart Melville Senior School will be located at the current Stewart’s Melville site on Queensferry Road, whilst Erskine Stewart Melville Junior School will be on the Ravelston site.

Its story dates back to 1694, when the Scottish businesswoman and philanthropist Mary Erskine founded the girls' school that would bear her name.

Melville College was founded in 1832 and Daniel Stewart's College in 1855, with the three institutions formally united in the 1970s.

By the turn of the 21st century they had developed into the largest family of independent schools in Europe.

Their merger follows the closure of Kilgraston School in Perthshire, which was the last Catholic boarding school in Scotland, and Cedars in Greenock.

Both of the closures were said to be linked to the UK Government’s VAT change, although Kilgraston had faced financial difficulties for some time.

There are already no longer any single-sex schools in the state sector in Scotland, after Notre Dame High in Glasgow began admitting boys in 2021.