Twin-credible as sisters shine with top marks

Both girls achieved top marks

Exams results day is a bittersweet milestone for Maisie and Lexie Speirs.

While the twins have excelled academically, their success means they are about to be separated for the first time.

Lexie - at the age of just 16 - is about to head to the University of Strathclyde to study product design engineering

Maisie, however, is staying on for sixth year at Glasgow’s King’s Park High School where she’ll study another glut of Highers and Advanced Highers.

Maisie achieved top marks in Higher photography, sociology, English, maths and computing.

Lexie bagged Higher maths, English, physics, politics and Advanced Higher graphics, having done her Higher graphics in fourth year.

It sounds like a lot of work. ”It nearly killed me,” Lexie said, cheerfully. The teenager is one of many Glasgow pupils who travel to other centres to study subjects not offered by their own school.

It meant a lot of juggling and explaining to her teachers her workload.

She also persuaded her teacher to run an Advanced Higher for her.

But both young women are club runners and spent a lot of long runs during study leave mentally rehearsing their subjects.

On going off to university at such a young age, Lexie said: “I’m going to have to at some point, and we’re going to have to split up at some point, so I’ll push myself.

“And Maisie has a back up plan for me.”

Maisie chipped in: “Sports is one of our big things so if she can’t join a running club and she needs a team around her, she’s going to do netball.

“But she’s going to do great and I’m just excited for her.”

Sixth year will prove a challenge for Maisie as her parents insist she must sit Higher maths but photography is her passion and one of the reasons she wanted to attend King’s Park.