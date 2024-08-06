Today’s school leavers have the opportunity to use AI to create a more diverse and empowered society

The waiting is over. The tensions which have been building for weeks will be resolved – one way or another – as nearly 150,000 Scottish school students receive their Scottish Qualifications Authority exam results today (Tuesday, August 6).

The sounds of jubilation or commiseration will echo through households across the land as the tally of Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers give Scotland’s young hopefuls a pointer towards what the future is likely to hold for them.

And, if ever young people needed some guidance about what their place in the world is likely to be, it is now. In an era of unprecedented change young people today more than ever need guidance to find their place.

Now, as they look at their exam certificates, they know they are about to venture, uncertainly, into a changing working environment in which they will do jobs which haven’t yet been created in order to solve problems that do not yet exist.

Dr Rashmi Mantri

On top of all the other issues which face them, this year’s cohort of students will also be acutely aware of the looming threat from the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), which is already radically changing the employment landscape.

A report earlier this year from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said that almost eight million UK jobs could be lost to AI, particularly among women, younger workers and those on lower wages.

Analysing 22,000 tasks in the economy covering every type of job, the IPPR said 11% of tasks currently done by workers were at risk. This could, though, increase to 59% of tasks in the second wave as technologies develop to handle increasingly complex processes.

Already, the UK has an AI workforce of more than 360,000, according to Forbes Magazine, and the market is worth more than £16.8 billion – a figure which will rise to £801.6 billion by 2035.

The number of UK AI companies has increased by over 600% over the last 10 years, and around one in six UK organisations, totalling 432,000, have embraced at least one AI technology, according to Government research.

So how can today’s students future-proof themselves for the world that is now knocking on their door? How can they get past the doubts and uncertainties about AI and instead train themselves to grasp the opportunities which, by common consensus, are limitless?

The first step is to accept that, as of now, IT and AI literacy will be an essential component for those entering the world of work, pretty well regardless of which particular field they choose to specialise in.

AI, it must be said, is too often perceived as a threat rather than the wonderful opportunity, when used ethically, that it promises to be.

AI literacy, many experts feel, is now a power skill, similar to critical thinking, problem solving or even data literacy. Once literate, it is much easier for people to open up to both the potential and the risks of the technology in the workplace.

Equipped with this understanding, it becomes clear that, essentially, AI is about pattern recognition. By constantly learning new patterns, generative AI is primarily about helping machines to think like humans.

Of course, the key to understanding, as in so many areas of technology, is a sound grasp of mathematical concepts. As well as enhancing analytical thinking, these concepts are behind the increasing ability of machines to mimic human behaviour.

While students can do much to help themselves, parents can also play their part by looking out for extra classes and workshops, such as the successful artificial intelligence coding workshop for youngsters we have been running this summer.