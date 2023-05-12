All Sections
The local authority said the incident involved a former pupil

By Calum Ross
Published 12th May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Police were called after three teachers and a 14-year-old pupil were injured in a disturbance at a Scottish secondary school.

The incident at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire happened on Friday morning.

Three women were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley with minor injuries to be checked over.

Generic police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services. Police officer at sceneGeneric police tape crime scene cordoned off emergency services. Police officer at scene
A 16-year-old girl has been traced in connection with the incident and officers are not looking for anyone else.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesman said the incident involved a former pupil.

He said: “There was an incident at Johnstone High School today involving a former pupil.

“A pupil and three teachers were injured and received appropriate medical treatment.

"Police Scotland attended immediately and the individual involved has been traced, with enquiries ongoing.

“The school continued to operate as normal and senior staff are providing any support needed to staff and pupils impacted by this incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Friday, 12 May 2023, police received a report of a disturbance at a school in the Johnstone area of Renfrewshire.

“Officers attended and four females aged 59, 48, 34 and 14 years were found to have sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

“The three woman aged 59, 48 and 34 years were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley to be checked over.”

