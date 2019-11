The rankings in the The Sunday Times Schools Guide are determined by the proportion of students at 12 secondary schools achieving five or more Higher passes in 2018 (which is given a double weighting), and the proportions gaining five or more National 5 qualifications and two or more Advanced Highers.

Here are the 12 best Scottish secondary schools - ranked by exam results. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

The High School of Glasgow received an overall score of 253.7

The Glasgow Academy received an overall score of 250.7

St Mary's Music School received an overall score of 249.9

St Margaret's School for Girls received an overall score of 249.8

The Mary Erskine School received an overall score of 245.9

The Edinburgh Academy received an overall score of 242.4

Stewarts Melville College received an overall score of 240.8

Dollar Academy received an overall score of 235.1

George Watson's College received an overall score of 233.7