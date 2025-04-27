Jordanhill School tops the tableJordanhill School tops the table
Jordanhill School tops the table

The top ten best secondary schools in Scotland 2025 according to new Sunday Times guide

By Amy Watson
Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
The new list has been published with Glasgow’s Jordanhill once again leading the way.

A new “league table” of Scottish secondary schools has been published, with the west coast dominating the top 10.

The Sunday Times published the list today and claims Greater Glasgow has the highest concentration of elite-performing schools in Scotland.

The grant-funded Jordanhill School, the only mainstream school in Scotland which is not publicly-funded, extends its lead in the newspaper’s rankings with 94 per cent of pupils leaving the school with five highers or equivalents​.

John Anderson, rector of Jordanhill School, is quoted by the paper saying: “We are delighted for our pupils who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such well-deserved success.

“We are very fortunate to benefit from a fantastic team of teaching and support staff, and our parents are great supporters of the school.”

Jordanhill tops the list

1. Jordanhill School

Jordanhill tops the list Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, took second spot

2. Mearns Castle High School

Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, took second spot Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Woodfarm High School is in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, finished in third.

3. Woodfarm High School

Woodfarm High School is in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, finished in third. Photo: Amber Allott

Photo Sales
St Ninian’s High School, East Renfrewshire, came fourth

4. St Ninian’s High School

St Ninian’s High School, East Renfrewshire, came fourth Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Greater GlasgowScotlandJohn AndersonThe Sunday Times
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice