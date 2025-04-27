A new “league table” of Scottish secondary schools has been published, with the west coast dominating the top 10.

The grant-funded Jordanhill School, the only mainstream school in Scotland which is not publicly-funded, extends its lead in the newspaper’s rankings with 94 per cent of pupils leaving the school with five highers or equivalents​.

John Anderson, rector of Jordanhill School, is quoted by the paper saying: “We are delighted for our pupils who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such well-deserved success.

“We are very fortunate to benefit from a fantastic team of teaching and support staff, and our parents are great supporters of the school.”

1 . Jordanhill School Jordanhill tops the list

2 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, took second spot

3 . Woodfarm High School Woodfarm High School is in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, finished in third.