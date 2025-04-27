A new “league table” of Scottish secondary schools has been published, with the west coast dominating the top 10.
The Sunday Times published the list today and claims Greater Glasgow has the highest concentration of elite-performing schools in Scotland.
The grant-funded Jordanhill School, the only mainstream school in Scotland which is not publicly-funded, extends its lead in the newspaper’s rankings with 94 per cent of pupils leaving the school with five highers or equivalents.
John Anderson, rector of Jordanhill School, is quoted by the paper saying: “We are delighted for our pupils who have worked incredibly hard to achieve such well-deserved success.
“We are very fortunate to benefit from a fantastic team of teaching and support staff, and our parents are great supporters of the school.”