The state school in Scotland that is first to be rated 'excellent' by inspectors

‘Outstanding’ culture and environment highlighted in new report

A state high school in Glasgow has become the first in Scotland to be rated “excellent” for learning, teaching and assessment since the current inspection model was introduced in 2016.

Hyndland Secondary School achieved the highest rating in a new Education Scotland report published this week, and was also rated “excellent” in the only other category - raising attainment and achievement.

It followed an inspection in November during which officials spoke to parents, pupils and staff.

Hyndland Secondary School in Glasgow. | Google

Education Scotland confirmed it was the first state secondary school to be graded as “excellent” for learning, teaching and assessment since the introduction of the current model, called “How Good Is Our School 4”, in 2016.

It comes as figures released to The Scotsman show the secondary in Glasgow’s West End was the most popular in terms of out of catchment midterm placing requests in the city in 2023/24, with 151 bids for pupil places being refused, and just nine accepted.

A quarter of the school’s pupils are from the most deprived areas, with a fifth entitled to free school meals, while 45 per cent are from the most affluent communities.

The inspectors said strengths of the school included the headteacher and senior leaders, who set “very high expectations” and create an “exemplary ethos of ambition through strong strategic leadership and shared vision”.

The culture and environment at the school was described as “outstanding”, while teachers work collaboratively to ensure “approaches to learner engagement and learner conversations are very high quality, consistent and well planned”.

High levels of attainment across all stages were also highlighted, as well as “well-developed and rigorous approaches to monitoring and tracking young people’s progress”.

Louise Edgerton, Hyndland Secondary headteacher, said: “We are so pleased and proud to have received positive feedback, and two ‘excellent’ ratings, in our recent Education Scotland HMI Inspection.

“A massive thank you is due to our young people, staff, parents, carers and partners for contributing to such a special outcome.

“This continues to be an immense effort from the Hyndland team and we feel fortunate to be supported by our colleagues in Glasgow too.

“We recognise that excellence is not perfection, and we are still on the continued journey of our vision to become ‘the best version of ourselves’.

“In the meantime, as a community we will enjoy our moment, which is a testament to the daily work and significant commitment from everyone in Hyndland.”

Alex McTier, chair of Hyndland Secondary Parent Council, said: “The inspection results are a fantastic endorsement of the whole school community.

“The parent council are always so impressed by the energy and commitment of staff, as well as the range of support and opportunities available to our children.

“The school should be immensely proud of its achievements and I’m sure the results will give the whole community further confidence in its vision of being the best version of ourselves.”

Councillor Christina Cannon, city convener for education, said: “This is an amazing recognition for a school community and rewards the hard work and dedication of the headteacher, teachers, school staff, young people and their families.

“To be the first state school nationally since 2016 to receive and excellent for learning, teaching and assessment is an accolade that the city will happily celebrate.