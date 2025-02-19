The Scottish private schools where trade unions are growing following historic strike

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trade union recognition is spreading in Scotland’s independent school school sector in the wake of a historic strike.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the nation’s largest teaching union, said it had entered recognition agreements with several schools and was in discussions with “several others” over formalising union recognition.

There are hopes it will improve industrial relations in the sector. The umbrella body for Scottish private schools said they were “committed to strong industrial relations”.

It comes after a strike by members of the EIS and NASUWT unions in 2023 at Hutchesons' Grammar School, the Glasgow private school that was attended by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and former first minister Humza Yousaf.

The dispute over pensions, which was later resolved, was said to have been the first independent school strike in Scotland.

In the wake of the industrial action, an initial recognition agreement was signed in January last year between Hutchesons and the EIS, the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association and NASUWT Scotland. The agreement made Hutchesons the first independent school in Scotland to formally recognise trade unions for collective bargaining purposes.

At the time, the EIS said collective bargaining would “promote better industrial relations and improve teachers’ morale in the school going forward”.

Since that agreement, there has reportedly been an increase in school branches in independent schools seeking formal recognition agreements with their employing schools.

The EIS said on Tuesday that Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow, a school with around 640 pupils and 120 staff, was the latest independent school to enter into a recognition agreement with it and other trade unions.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley | Contributed

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is encouraging that more independent schools are now seeing the benefit of entering into recognition agreements with staff trade unions, with Kelvinside Academy the latest to enter into a formal agreement.

“Trade union recognition is a positive for staff, but also brings many benefits to schools by establishing agreed principles for consultation and negotiation between the employer and employees, as well as providing a process for dispute resolution where necessary.”

The union leader added: “Since the historic first agreement with an independent school just last year, the EIS has entered into recognition agreements with several schools and is in discussions with several others over formalising union recognition.

“The agreement with Kelvinside demonstrates to teachers and schools alike that partnership working between employers and trade unions brings benefits for all parties, and helps to create a school environment that is conducive to a sound learning and teaching experience for pupils and staff.

“We look forward to supporting members and reps as they begin collective bargaining arrangements for the first time at Kelvinside Academy, and stand ready to support teachers in other independent schools in establishing union recognition with their employers.

“Expanding trade union recognition is a key factor in gauging the sector’s commitment to Scotland being a Fair Work nation, which remains a stated priority commitment of the current Scottish Government."