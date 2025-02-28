The Scottish primary school with just two pupils that has been 'saved' from closure

The school, south of Fort William, had originally been recommended for closure

A west coast school with just two pupils is set to be saved from closure by councillors after a rousing of local support.

Duror Primary in Duror, south of Fort William, has ambitions of becoming a learning hub for maritime education with links to local science, technology, engineering, and mathematics [STEM] and ecological organisations.

Duror Primary School | Google Maps

Highland Council reports had originally branded the school “no longer viable” after a continued decline in pupils. However, parents and locals banded together in a bid to save the school and councillors have since backed them.

The local authority's education committee agreed on Wednesday to request the school remain open. The full council will be urged to support the recommendation at a meeting on March 27.

Duror is a small village on the edge of the Highlands with picturesque views out over Loch Linnhe. The village and neighbouring Kentallen are collectively home to about 300 people.

Duror has a roll of two pupils and the low numbers was one of the reasons why it was first identified for closure. A council report had originally said the low and future attendance numbers meant the school “is no longer viable.”

They cited “educational disadvantages” impacting a school roll of two pupils, with limits on group activities and sharing of work. The council were set to save more than £100,000 a year by closing the school, with the nearest primary in St Bride’s a 14-mile round trip away.

However, a strong show of support for the school was received by the Highland authority in advance of councillors deciding the service’s future.

Sophie Hardy, a mother of two toddlers said: “We moved to Duror because we felt it ticked all the boxes. It is remote, but has the essentials within it, plus a great community feel.”

“It is such a loss to our village if the council chooses to close the school, especially with all the preschool children in the area.”

Local parent Megan Dent said: “This school is vital to the future of our village. It has so much to offer and lots of exciting potential. I really hope that my little boy will be able to attend when the time comes.”

The Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), based in Oban, have shown interest in the school as a hub for STEM education in the Highlands.

Dr Anuschka Miller, head of communications at SAMS, said: “We have been increasing our outreach and STEM offering over the past year and are reaching more schools as a result, including Duror.

“Although the majority of our outreach has been in Argyll and Bute, Duror school is well placed. The school has space and facilities that can enable us to provide more educational opportunities in the area.”

Marine & Coastal Conservation of Loch Linnhe is another local group said to have some involvement in the school.

The recommendation from the council’s education committee follows a public consultation held last year.

Committee chairman John Finlayson said: "The council's proposal to close Duror Primary School was made on the basis that only two children currently attend the school.