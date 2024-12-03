The 5 exam subjects with the highest appeal rate in Scotland - and why Higher History was not top

Exam appeals data for 2024 released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority

One in five pupils studying a Higher in Care at school or college in Scotland appealed their grade this year, new figures show.

The 20.4 per cent appeal rate, revealed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) on Tuesday, was the highest proportion of all the subjects at National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher.

Rounded figures show about 330 students studied the course, with 65 of them appealing their final mark. Only five of the appeals were successful.

Advanced Higher PE had the second highest proportion of appeals at 16.6 per cent - up from 10.5 per cent in 2023, and more than double the average at that level.

This year, about 990 students studied PE at Advanced Higher, with roughly 165 appealing their marks, and 15 receiving an upgrade.

Higher History, which was the subject of an SQA review earlier this year, had the third highest appeal rate, at 16.1 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent last year.

A total of about 10,260 pupils studied the subject at Higher, with 1,650 lodging appeals, of which 235 received an upgrade.

A review was carried out after concerns were raised by teachers and parents about a 13.1 per cent drop in the proportion of Higher History students attaining an A, B or C grade compared to last year.

It concluded last month the poor performance of learners was to blame, rather than an issue with the marking or exam paper.

On Wednesday, MSPs are due to hear evidence from Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth and SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson on the findings.

Higher Design and Manufacture had the fourth highest proportion of appeals this year, at 15.9 per cent, followed by Higher Childcare and Development, at 15.5 per cent.

In terms of the number of pupils appealing, rather than the proportion, the highest was Higher English with 4,880, or 13.4 per cent.

This was followed by National 5 English at 3,290, or 6.6 per cent, National 5 Mathematics at 2,630, Higher Maths at 1,790, and the National 5 in Applications of Mathematics, with 1,740.

Across all National 5 subjects, the appeal rate was 6.3 per cent, rising to 11.2 per cent at Higher, and 7.9 per cent at Advanced Higher. In 2023 it was 5.6 per cent at National 5, with 10.3 per cent at Higher and 7 per cent at Advanced Higher.

In total, 44,855, or 8.1 per cent, of the 552,695 certificated grades for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher were appealed in 2024 - a 0.8 percentage point increase from 2023, when it was 7.3 per cent.

Of these, 7.6 per cent of appeal requests, or 3,390 in total, resulted in an upgrade in 2024 - a drop from 10 per cent in 2023. There were five appeal requests that resulted in a downgrade in 2024.

Ms Robertson, SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “The appeals service is an important and final stage of the national qualifications awarding process and gives learners across the country the opportunity to question an unexpected grade, and for free.

“As the 2024 awarding process concludes. I would once again like to thank our appointees – experienced teachers and lecturers from across the country - who are essential to qualifications delivery in Scotland.

“SQA calls upon their expertise throughout the appeals process, and it is thanks to their understanding of national standards we can ensure learners’ achievements are recognised and recorded fairly.”

The 5 exam subjects with the highest rate of appeal

1. Higher in Care, 20.4% appeal rate

2. Advanced Higher PE, 16.6%

3. Higher History, 16.1%

4. Higher Design and Manufacture, 15.9%

5. Higher Childcare and Development, 15.5%

The 5 exam subjects with the most appeals

1. Higher English, 4,880 appeals, rate of 13.4%

2. National 5 English, 3,290, 6.6%

3. National 5 Mathematics, 2,630, 7.2%

4. Higher Maths, 1,790, 9.7%