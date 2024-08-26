More than 20 schools in the region are participating in sustainability initiative

Business leaders in Edinburgh have hailed the “perfect opportunity” to work with local schools as ten major employers signed up to a new partnership scheme.

It has been announced that more than 20 schools in the Edinburgh and south-east region will participate in the 2024/25 programme of Powering Futures, a pioneering sustainability education provider.

Pupils in the programme engage in hands-on learning as they collaborate to find a solution to a sustainability challenge that has been set by the business partners, developing their skills in innovation, problem solving, networking and sustainability.

The ten Edinburgh employers that have signed up to participate in the initiative this year recently came together at the city’s Portobello High School, which is rolling out Powering Futures across its S5 year group.

They are Lothian Buses, Social Bite, HCI Skills Gateway, Business Stream, Vattenfall, Hitachi Rail, Urban Fox, Robertson Group, BAM UK & Ireland, and Edinburgh City Council.

Greg McDowall, head teacher at Portobello High School, said: “This year, we are excited to introduce a new level six qualification into our senior school curriculum - Powering Futures, a program designed to equip our young people with the essential skills and competencies for their future.

“We were particularly drawn to this opportunity because of its strong connections with the world of work. This year we are delighted to have been partnered with Hitachi Rail.

“The course focuses on challenging students to address real-world issues like sustainability and the transition to net zero, as it empowers them to develop the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We have a great team of teachers leading this initiative and we are keen to see how our young people respond to this opportunity.”

Tim Olton, fleet director of Hitachi Rail, said: “With us firmly established in Edinburgh, we are committed to engaging with local businesses and communities. Indeed the Craigentinny Depot has been in the Portobello area for over 100 years and many local people have worked there.