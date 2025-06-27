Team GB athlete Jennifer Dodds visits Trinity Primary School for special workshop

Team GB athlete, Jennifer Dodds

Team GB athlete Jennifer Dodds made a special appearance at Trinity Primary School last week to help deliver an exciting workshop on the importance of energy saving in partnership with British Gas.

The visit formed part of British Gas’ Get Set for Positive Energy Roadshow which aims to educate pupils across the UK on energy saving behaviours and habits.

Through an engaging session led by Jennifer and British Gas representatives, 77 pupils at Trinity Primary School participated in a range of activities including designing posters to encourage energy saving at home and school, spotting ways to prevent energy misuse, and suggesting improvements to make their school a greener place.

During the summer, the Get Set for Positive Energy regional Roadshow will see British Gas and a group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes visit a selection of other schools across the UK, leading workshops and inspiring the minds of the future to get involved in energy saving from a young age.

Aimi McIntosh, Deputy Headteacher at Trinity Primary School, said: “It was lovely to see the children enjoying themselves so much during the workshop hosted by Jennifer Dodds and British Gas – they particularly loved suggesting creative ways to make our school a greener environment and hearing all about Jennifer’s journey as a Team GB athlete.

“It was a really inspiring and educational session and a fantastic opportunity for our school, so we’d like to thank all involved!”

Hannah Lawrance, Strategic Brand Partnerships Lead at British Gas, said: “We really enjoyed visiting Trinity Primary School last week alongside Jennifer Dodds for our Get Set for Positive Energy workshop. We met some brilliant pupils who threw their all into the energy saving activities we had planned which was great to see.

“The programme aims to educate children on building a more sustainable future, which helps us to create a more sustainable community for all. We’re using our partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to inspire schools to get more active and consider different ways to create a positive impact.”

The Get Set for Positive Energy Roadshow makes up part of British Gas’ wider Get Set for Positive Energy initiative, a free cross-curricular programme that aims to educate young people aged five to 11 on the importance of saving energy to drive change, getting active and building healthy everyday habits.

Through Get Set for Positive Energy, British Gas aims to reach up to 8,500 schools and 1.5 million young people and families across the UK by 2028, taking inspiration from the Olympic and Paralympic values to motivate young people to be active in creating a greener future for themselves and their community.

The partnership between Team GB, ParalympicsGB and British Gas launched in 2023. The five-year collaboration will last up until the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.