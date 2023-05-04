More than three-quarters of voting teachers at the independent school backed a strike.

Teachers at Humza Yousaf’s former school in Glasgow have voted for strike action amid a dispute over pension entitlements.

A vote of staff at the independent Hutchesons’ Grammar School found 78 per cent backed the action, on a turnout of 86 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, now plans to call its members at Hutchesons’ out on strike in the near future.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during an anti-poverty summit at Dovecot Studios, Edinburgh, joining attendees that include those with direct experience of poverty, anti-poverty and equality campaigners, academics, third sector partners and representatives from local government and business to share expertise, experiences and ideas that can be used in a collective effort to reduce inequality across Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday May 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Poverty. Photo credit should read: Peter Summers/PA Wire

Both SNP leader and First Minister Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are former pupils of the school.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is a very strong ballot result, which demonstrates the determination of EIS members at Hutchesons’ to stand up for their contractual terms and conditions in the face of attacks by an aggressive management regime.

"Industrial action is very rare in Scottish schools, and this is particularly the case in the independent sector. The fact that teachers at Hutchesons’ are making this stand, working together through their trade unions, reflects very well on the staff and very poorly on the school.”

Ms Bradley said the EIS emergency committee would meet on Friday morning to discuss a programme of strike action at the school.