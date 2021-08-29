Support our Libraries: Scotland on Sunday campaign launch

Support Our Libraries campaign launches today. Picture: John Devlin/JPIMedia

This week, the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) published a bold and impassioned vision for the future of Scotland’s libraries.

Its strategy places them at the heart of our Covid-19 recovery – an approach Scotland on Sunday shares and is here to champion.

We are delighted to have the support of Scottish writer and broadcaster Damian Barr – author of titles including Maggie & Me – writing passionately on why libraries are vital to the fabric of Scottish society.

Scotland on Sunday will fight for our country’s libraries, stand up for their vital work, tell the stories of people across Scotland who use and rely on them and push for their futures at every turn.

Welcoming our campaign is Marc Lambert, chief executive of the Scottish Book Trust.

He said: “Libraries have always been essential to a brighter future, and never more so than now. Libraries build better lives, full stop. They are as essential to the health and wellbeing of our communities as any other social service. Without libraries, there is little hope of creating a better and more equal society.”

The National Library of Scotland has also welcomed our cause.

“Libraries are trusted places that can help deliver support for Scotland’s recovery from the educational, cultural and economic inequalities brought about by Covid-19,” a spokesperson said.

SLIC – an advisory body to the Scottish Government – added: “SLIC believes that public libraries are pivotal to Covid recovery for Scotland’s communities and welcomes Scotland on Sunday’s campaign to highlight this.”