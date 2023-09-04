All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73

Students given tips on how to save money amid the cost-of-living crisis

Advice offered as thousands of students prepare for the new term
Calum Ross
By Calum Ross
Published 4th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

New students have been told that budgeting is a key way to ensure they do not run out of money by the end of term.

Experts said it was vital to monitor all outgoings, including the amount spent on accommodation, bills, food and drink, travel and socialising.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK Government-backed MoneyHelper website has a useful budget planning tool, which is free.

PIC LISA FERGUSON Edinburgh University Students stock students, education, stock, freshers, george square, reading, library, edinburgh uni, graduate, student, books, walkimg, sitting, groups, PIC LISA FERGUSON Edinburgh University Students stock students, education, stock, freshers, george square, reading, library, edinburgh uni, graduate, student, books, walkimg, sitting, groups,
PIC LISA FERGUSON Edinburgh University Students stock students, education, stock, freshers, george square, reading, library, edinburgh uni, graduate, student, books, walkimg, sitting, groups,

Ruki Heritage, director of student experience at the University of Bedfordshire, told the Press Association: "Bulk-buying food, cooking meals in groups and using your student card to get discounts are great ways to save money.

"You should also consider buying course textbooks from fellow students, as often these books are cheaper than purchasing from the bookstore.

"Getting a part-time or weekend job is another way to save and earn money and get some work experience that you can include on your CV."

Universities may also have a careers and recruitment page, with vacancies for term-time work.

But Ms Heritage cautioned that it is important to get the balance right between paid work and studying.

"Ideally you should try to work no more than 10 to 15 hours per week,” she said.

"Remember, your university will have a hardship fund that you may be eligible to get support from, so it's worth finding out if you can access this if you're concerned about money."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added that it is worth asking the university what financial support and bursaries are available.

"The criteria for accessing this support should be outlined but don't be afraid to ask questions," Ms Heritage said, adding that there are ways to build bonds with new friends without breaking the bank.

"A good place to start could be looking at what university societies or sports teams you may be interested in joining to meet new people, or inviting your flatmates or course friends on a picnic or stroll in the park," she said

"Most towns and cities will have a range of free local activities on offer you can make the most of.”

Choosing which bank or building society to have your student account with is also an important decision.

Related topics:StudentsheritageUniversitiesUK Government
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.