Students given tips on how to save money amid the cost-of-living crisis

Advice offered as thousands of students prepare for the new term

New students have been told that budgeting is a key way to ensure they do not run out of money by the end of term.

Experts said it was vital to monitor all outgoings, including the amount spent on accommodation, bills, food and drink, travel and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Government-backed MoneyHelper website has a useful budget planning tool, which is free.

PIC LISA FERGUSON Edinburgh University Students stock students, education, stock, freshers, george square, reading, library, edinburgh uni, graduate, student, books, walkimg, sitting, groups,

Ruki Heritage, director of student experience at the University of Bedfordshire, told the Press Association: "Bulk-buying food, cooking meals in groups and using your student card to get discounts are great ways to save money.

"You should also consider buying course textbooks from fellow students, as often these books are cheaper than purchasing from the bookstore.

"Getting a part-time or weekend job is another way to save and earn money and get some work experience that you can include on your CV."

Universities may also have a careers and recruitment page, with vacancies for term-time work.

But Ms Heritage cautioned that it is important to get the balance right between paid work and studying.

"Ideally you should try to work no more than 10 to 15 hours per week,” she said.

"Remember, your university will have a hardship fund that you may be eligible to get support from, so it's worth finding out if you can access this if you're concerned about money."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that it is worth asking the university what financial support and bursaries are available.

"The criteria for accessing this support should be outlined but don't be afraid to ask questions," Ms Heritage said, adding that there are ways to build bonds with new friends without breaking the bank.

"A good place to start could be looking at what university societies or sports teams you may be interested in joining to meet new people, or inviting your flatmates or course friends on a picnic or stroll in the park," she said

"Most towns and cities will have a range of free local activities on offer you can make the most of.”