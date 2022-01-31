Storm Corrie: Full list of school closures across Scotland

Storm Corrie moved eastwards across Scotland on Sunday with winds of 92mph were recorded in Stornoway, on the Western Isles, as Storm Corrie began to hit the UK on Sunday night.
A number of schools have been closed with others having delayed opening times.
Here’s a lost of schools closed as a result of Storm Malik and Storm Corrie.
Aberdeenshire
Aboyne Academy - School closed due to lack of power Aboyne Primary School - School Closed to due to lack of power Alford Academy - School closed due to no power Alford Primary School - School closed due to lack of power Arduthie School - School Closed to Everyone (School is closed to everyone today, as power is out across Stonehaven.) Ballater School - School closed all day due to lack of power Ballogie Nursery - School closed all day Banchory Academy - School closed to pupils only Banchory Primary School - School to open from 10:30 Banff Academy - School closed to everyone due to lack of power Barthol Chapel School - School closed due to power outage Carronhill School - School closed to everyone due to Storm Corrie Catterline School - School closed due to lack of power Clatt School - School closed due to lack of power Cluny School - School closed due to lack of power Craigievar School - School closed due to lack of power Crathes School - School closed due to lack of power Crathie School - School closed due to lack of power Cultercullen School - School closed due to lack of power Daviot School - School closed due to lack of power Echt School - School opening delayed - school opens at 10:30 Ellon Academy - School open to pupils from 10am Ellon Primary School - School opening delays until 10am Elrick School - School Opening Delayed (Elrick School and Nursery will delay opening until 1030am Fintry School, Turriff - School opening delayed until 10am Finzean School - School closed due to lack of power Forgue School - School closed due to lack of power Fyvie School - School opening delayed until 10am Glass School - School closed Glenbervie School - School closed to everyone Hatton Fintray School - School closed on Monday Insch School - School closed Keig School - School closed due to lack of power Keithhall School - School closed due to lack of power Kennethmont School - School closed due to lack of power Kincardine O'Neil School - School closed due to lack of power Largue School - School closed due to lack of power Logie Coldstone School - School closed due to lack of power Logie Durno School - School opening from 10:30am Lumphanan School - School closed due to lack of power Luthermuir School - School closed due to lack of power Mackie Academy - School closed due to lack of power Mackie Academy - School closed to everyone Methlick School - School closed due to lack of power Midmar School - School closed due to lack of power Monymusk School - School closed due to lack of power Newtonhill School - School closed due to lack of power Old Rayne School - School closed due to lack of power Oyne School - School closed due to lack of power Pitmedden School - School opening from 10am Rayne North School - School closed due to lack of power Rothienorman School - School closed due to lack of power Slains School -School closed due to lack of power St Andrew's School, Inverurie - Changes to School Transport Routes No buses running and children must be collected Strathdon School - School closed due to lack of power Tarland School - School closed due to lack of power Tullynessle School - School closed due to lack of power Turriff Academy - School opening delayed until 10am Uryside School - School closed due to lack of power
Highlands
Avoch Primary – Closed due to no water, heating, or power. Avoch Primary Nursery – Closed due to no water, heating, or power. Kingussie High School – Closed due to no water, heating, or power. Kinlochleven High School – Partially closed due to Covid. Open to S4-S6 pupils. Munlochy Primary – Closed due to no water, heating, or power. Newmore Primary – Closed due to Covid. Tore Primary – Closed due to no water, heating, or power
Moray
Rothiemay Primary School – School closed to all due to power outage. Speyside High School – Due to lack of heating and hot water the school will be closed.