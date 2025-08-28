Staff at Edinburgh Napier University facing up to 70 job cuts

Scotland rank: 12. UK rank: 95. It has three campuses in Edinburgh offering advanced facilities for learning, teaching and research.

The Principal of Edinburgh Napier University has announced up to 70 job cuts as the institution aims to create a financial surplus

Edinburgh Napier is facing up to 70 jobs losses as the university aims to cut costs amid a funding crisis across the university sector.

Sue Rigby, university Principal and Vice Chancellor, has written to staff this morning to outline plans as part of a recent review of spending.

While the organisation is currently in a “financially resilient position”, she said, staff costs are seven per cent higher than the sector average.

The university said it was also facing changing demands for courses

It is not currently clear which roles are at risk and whether these will be teaching positions or other staff roles.

Napier has recently been undertaking a review of its services in a move designed to shift the university from financial deficit to surplus and growth.

Ms Rigby said in her letter to staff the aim is to “continue to deliver what we do best - impactful education and employability, a valued student experience, and innovative research.”

She adds that the university has an obligation to run in a sustainable way but “our cost base continues to outstrip our income”.

Some 67 per cent of Edinburgh Napier’s income is spent on salary costs against a sector average of 60 per cent.

Consultation is now underway with the EIS and Unison unions, which have been contacted for comment, and a targeted voluntary redundancy scheme is being considered.

Consultation is expected to run until mid-October.

Edinburgh Napier University has been contacted for comment.

The news comes against a backdrop of widening concern in Scotland’s university sector about the sustainability of its current funding model.

Dundee University is facing losses of hundreds of jobs after its principal, Iain Gillespie, oversaw the mismanagement of university finances to the position of a £35 million deficit.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Napier University said: “Like all universities across the country, we are operating in an increasingly challenging and uncertain environment, amid rising costs and acute funding pressures.

“Demand for courses has also shifted significantly in recent years, meaning we need to adapt accordingly.

“While Edinburgh Napier University is in a financially resilient position, with no debt, we have a statutory obligation to run in a sustainable way.

“Despite substantial efforts already undertaken across the university, our current cost base is outstripping our income, and we have no option but to reduce it to return to an operating surplus.

“By acting now, we can continue to focus on our priorities – to deliver impactful education and employability, a valued student experience, and innovative research.

“As we enter into collective consultation, we are committed to working with our trade unions to avoid or minimise the need for compulsory redundancies.”

