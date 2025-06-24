St Margaret's Academy top of the class with heat pump success

St Margaret’s Academy in Livingston is celebrating after being crowned champions in this year’s Mitsubishi Electric ‘Pump It Up!’ Challenge.

More than 850 third-year pupils from nine West Lothian secondary schools were tasked with devising innovative methods of using heat pumps to combat environmental issues, while showing an understanding of sustainable energy.

The competition is a joint venture between Livingston-based Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Europe and West Lothian Chamber of Commerce to bring industry and schools closer together.

Engineers from Mitsubishi Electric visited the participating schools to select one team per school to take part in the final.

Class act: St Margaret's Academy.

St Margaret’s came out on top in the final at Howden Park Centre with a vibrant and detailed presentation ‘Warm Workplace, Cold Computers’, demonstrating how a heat pump turned wasted heat from a computer server into energy which was converted into electricity.

Second place went to Broxburn Academy for showing how green energy can be used to create a habitable environment in the desert. Pupils explained a heat pump could cool down the air allowing water in the air to condense and be reused to create a suitable environment for plants to thrive.

Winchburgh Academy came third, judges liking their idea of wind power helping people dry off after a wet funfair ride thanks to a combination of piezoelectric plates, solar panels, and a heat pump to power a fan generator.

The finalists presented their ideas to invited guests from the local authority, education and business, family members and teachers. Also attending was Mr Hattori, President of Mitsubishi Electric Livingston and Mr Takeda, Consul General of Japan in Edinburgh.

The aim of the challenge, now in its eighth year, is to spark an interest in engineering as well as supporting young people in developing skills beneficial to their future career choice.

Dr Elaine Cook, West Lothian Council’s deputy chief executive said: “The Pump It Up challenge gives the students a platform to showcase their skills, innovation and enthusiasm in collaboration with our business community.”