St Leonards pupils celebrate record-breaking GCSE results

By Marketing Team, St Leonards School
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
St Leonards School is celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results, with this year’s pupils achieving the highest set of grades on record in regular exam years. Overall, 96% of entries were graded 9–4 (A*–C equivalent) and an impressive 55% of all grades were 9–7 (A*/A equivalent). Among Year 11 pupils following the two-year GCSE course, the achievements were even more remarkable: 98% of grades were 9–4 and 61% were 9–7, the strongest set of GCSE results ever achieved at St Leonards.

Within the year group, there were many individual successes. Four pupils achieved straight 8/9 grades across all of their subjects, while a further sixteen pupils were awarded six or more top grades at 8/9. In total, almost 40% of all results were graded at 8/9, with 232 of the 598 total grades awarded at this highest level. Subject highlights included 61% of all Mathematics results at 9–7, 67% of History results at 9–7, and 74% of pupils achieving at least one 9–7 in Science.

Chris Meighen, GCSE Coordinator at St Leonards, praised both pupils and staff: “This year’s results not only show our best yet for those achieving grades 9–7, but also highlight the huge progress made by many students since beginning their GCSEs. Many of these pupils have accomplished an excellent set of results that they can be proud of – and it’s down to the hard work of both our students and teachers.”

Deputy Head (Academic), Will Gaisford, added: “The achievement and progress of our GCSE pupils is remarkable and caps a record-breaking year of public exam results at St Leonards. With over half of all grades awarded at 9–7, our pupils are brilliantly placed to take the next steps in their education at St Leonards and to apply to the world’s best universities.”

Earlier this summer, St Leonards celebrated equally outstanding International Baccalaureate Diploma and Career-related Programme results, with Year 13 leavers securing places at some of the world’s top universities, including Oxford, St Andrews, UCL, Edinburgh, Exeter, Hult International Business School, Iowa State, Zurich and Leiden.

This summer’s GCSE, BTEC, and IB results reflect the academic strength of St Leonards across all stages, as well as the hard work, determination, and ambition of its pupils. With such strong foundations, this year’s GCSE cohort is exceptionally well prepared to embrace the opportunities of the Sixth Form and beyond.

