St Leonards opens innovative new kindergarten

The Kindergarten provides a nurturing and stimulating environment for young children, supporting their early development and preparing them for future academic success. The facilities include state-of-the-art classrooms, an expansive outdoor play area, and a variety of learning resources designed to foster creativity, exploration, and social skills.

The new Kindergarten offers an innovative provision for 4–5 year olds. This class, the only one of its kind in Scotland, is a dedicated year group in its own right, providing the perfect balance between beginning school and preserving the vital role of play in learning. Children benefit from the internationally recognised IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) Early Years Curriculum, delivered by a fully qualified Early and Primary Years specialist teacher and a classroom assistant. This approach sets St Leonards apart, as no other provision before P1 in Scotland is currently structured in this way.

A stand-out feature of the Kindergarten is its innovative Beach School programme, which takes advantage of St Leonards’ picturesque coastal location. This programme offers children hands-on learning experiences in a natural setting, encouraging them to explore and learn about their environment whilst developing essential skills.

“We are absolutely delighted to open our new Kindergarten – a vibrant and inspiring space where young children will take their very first steps on a lifelong journey of learning,” says Mr Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards. “As a sector-leading IB World School, we believe that education begins with wonder, and our new Kindergarten brings that to life from day one. From the joy of discovery in the classroom to the freedom and adventure of our Beach School programme, children will thrive in an environment that nurtures curiosity, creativity, and confidence. This is more than a starting point; it’s the beginning of something extraordinary.”

In addition to its focus on outdoor learning, the children also take part in weekly swim lessons in the school pool, PE sessions, and music lessons led by specialist teachers. Kindergarten pupils also join whole-school assemblies and have access to our after-school activities and care.