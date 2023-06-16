All Sections
St Andrews Graduations 2023

Around 2000 University of St Andrews students from almost 90 countries crossed the Younger Hall stage to receive their academic degrees this week.
By Gayle McIntyre
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST

This summer’s cohort included 73 returning students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 who missed in-person ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and golfing great Sam Torrance, who was awarded the LLD (Doctor of Laws). Responding to a speech given in his honour at the University’s Younger Hall, Sam said: “What a platform you’ve found yourself on here – I don’t think there’s a better university in the world to start your life from.”

1. St Andrews University 2023 Graduations

Syarah Fazilla (Indonesia) Leo Palma (Italy), Kristina Kumpf (US/Germany), Medina Mirzagaliyeva (Kazakhstan), Chloe Fabbricatore (US/Italy) and Calum Muir Photo: Gayle McIntyre

2. St Andrews University 2023 Graduations

University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Sally Mapstone leading the academic procession. Photo: Gayle McIntyre

3. St Andrews University 2023 Graduations

Kirsty MacDonald, who has attended five universities during a "12-year rollercoaster" of health issues celebrated her graduation with First-Class Honours in Neuroscience in the St Andrews Botanic Gardens Photo: Gayle McIntyre

4. St Andrews University 2023 Graduations

St Andrews University 2023 Graduations Photo: Gayle McIntyre

