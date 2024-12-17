SQA unveils measures to try to ease Higher History concerns raised by Scottish teachers
New measures have been announced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) to try to address concerns about this year’s Higher History exam.
Teachers spoke out after 65.7 per cent of Higher History students attained an A, B or C grade in August this year, a drop of 13.1 percentage points when compared to 2023.
The pass rate had been 72.8 per cent in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, and then increased to 78.7 per cent in 2023.
An SQA review blamed the “poor standard” of pupils for the decline, but the body has continued to face questions about the marking and the paper.
Now, it has confirmed that more support and resources will be made available in the new year for teachers preparing candidates for Higher History in 2025.
This will include an additional “understanding standards” webinar covering the question paper 2 on Scottish History, giving teachers and lecturers the opportunity to hear from the Higher History team.
The SQA will also provide more examples of responses to question paper 2 for teachers and lecturers to use in support of learners.
And the body will open up a dedicated Higher History “enquiry point”, giving teachers, lecturers, and school leaders the opportunity to directly raise any queries or questions they have.
Donna Stewart, interim director of qualifications development at SQA, said: “These measures follow the discussions we have had with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Association of Teachers of History regarding feedback from practising History teachers about what support would help them and their learners.
“We recognise there is work to do to support teachers and lecturers delivering SQA’s Higher History course.
“We have heard their feedback, and we are working to provide schools and colleges with support and resources they need to help them prepare their learners for their assessments in 2025.
“We are committed to resetting and building stronger relationships with teachers, lecturers, pupils and students, a promise that is at the heart of our new Prospectus for Change.”
The SQA’s Higher History review was published last month and was scrutinised externally by the Welsh exam board.
