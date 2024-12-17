SQA unveils measures to try to ease Higher History concerns raised by Scottish teachers

‘Enquiry point’ will be established for questions about the course next year

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New measures have been announced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) to try to address concerns about this year’s Higher History exam.

Teachers spoke out after 65.7 per cent of Higher History students attained an A, B or C grade in August this year, a drop of 13.1 percentage points when compared to 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pass rate had been 72.8 per cent in 2019, before the Covid pandemic, and then increased to 78.7 per cent in 2023.

An SQA review blamed the “poor standard” of pupils for the decline, but the body has continued to face questions about the marking and the paper.

Now, it has confirmed that more support and resources will be made available in the new year for teachers preparing candidates for Higher History in 2025.

A sign for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh. | PA

This will include an additional “understanding standards” webinar covering the question paper 2 on Scottish History, giving teachers and lecturers the opportunity to hear from the Higher History team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SQA will also provide more examples of responses to question paper 2 for teachers and lecturers to use in support of learners.

And the body will open up a dedicated Higher History “enquiry point”, giving teachers, lecturers, and school leaders the opportunity to directly raise any queries or questions they have.

Donna Stewart, interim director of qualifications development at SQA, said: “These measures follow the discussions we have had with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Association of Teachers of History regarding feedback from practising History teachers about what support would help them and their learners.

“We recognise there is work to do to support teachers and lecturers delivering SQA’s Higher History course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have heard their feedback, and we are working to provide schools and colleges with support and resources they need to help them prepare their learners for their assessments in 2025.

“We are committed to resetting and building stronger relationships with teachers, lecturers, pupils and students, a promise that is at the heart of our new Prospectus for Change.”