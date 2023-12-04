SNP urged to end uncertainty over £10m fund used to train thousands of workers

SNP ministers have been urged to end the uncertainty over the future of a £10m fund used to train tens of thousands of workers.

The Scotsman previously revealed “escalating concern” among colleges and businesses about the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF).

The scheme has benefited thousands of businesses and tens of thousands of employees since its introduction in 2017.

It enables firms which pay the Apprenticeship Levy, as well as small and medium enterprises, to address skills gaps by utilising training at Scottish colleges, the Open University and independent providers.

However, there has been no sign of 2023/24 funding allocations, which were expected by colleges in August.

Liam Kerr, education spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, has now written to Graeme Dey, the minister for higher and further education.

In the letter, the north-east MSP said: “Despite its having been almost uniformly welcomed as a success, the oft-delayed announcement of the next round of the FWDF has led to a great deal of concern that the fund will suffer cuts or even ultimately being scrapped altogether.".

Mr Kerr asked when the funding would be announced, whether the minister could guarantee there would be no real terms cuts, and whether he would commit to continuing the FWDF in future years.

He said he had been contacted by “a significant number of institutions, individuals and businesses” seeking answers about the fate of the fund.

Under the scheme, Apprenticeship Levy-paying organisations can access upskilling support to the value of £15,000, and non-levy paying SMEs can get up to £5,000.

An independent evaluation of the fund, published in January this year, found it was “universally considered” by stakeholders to be a “much needed and valued intervention”, leading to a “clear and strong continuing rationale for the fund”.

Asked about Mr Kerr’s letter, a Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government fully appreciates the importance of the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) for colleges and businesses.