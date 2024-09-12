Advice has been published by Scottish ministers around school uniforms amid the aim to cut costs for struggling families

Blazers should not be compulsory, promoted or encouraged by schools, according to new guidance issued by the Scottish Government.

Uniforms should instead use generic items and colours that can be bought from a range of suppliers, with “pre-loved clothing” promoted and preferred, and gender neutral options included to give pupils a choice about what they wear.

The recommendations come despite many of Scotland’s top-performing state schools, in terms of exam results, having long required pupils to wear blazers.

The guidance is not statutory, but is offered to all state schools. Grant-aided and independent schools are “strongly encouraged” to take account of the guidance when reviewing uniform and clothing policies in their schools.

Liam Kerr, education spokesman for the Scottish Tories, told The Telegraph that uniforms could be “crucial” in fostering schools’ “identity and community spirit”.

He said: “While it’s sensible for schools to follow guidance on making sure that uniform is affordable, the SNP Government should not be attempting to dictate policy on blazers, badges or other school insignia.”

The Scotsman has recently reported on concerns many youngsters are not “school ready” due to poverty levels in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis, with pupils often sitting in class with “soaking wet feet” due to the holes in their shoes.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth launched the new uniform guidance this week during a visit to Camperdown Primary School in Dundee.

She said: “Every child in Scotland should be able to attend school feeling comfortable, confident, and ready to learn.

“However, we know the cost can be a significant burden for families and we want to support schools to minimise these costs.

“This new national guidance contains measures for schools to develop and implement their own affordable and sustainable policies that recognise the individual needs of all pupils.

“It makes clear that schools are expected to do all they can to limit school clothing costs for families as part of our wider aim to reduce the cost of the school day.

“The guidance also encourages schools to develop flexible and inclusive policies, which promote generic items of clothing and do not include compulsory branded items, supporting our efforts to be more sustainable.