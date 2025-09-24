SNP makes 11th-hour commitment to support children's outdoor education access after MSP fury

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have taken steps at the 11th hour to ensure proposals to give all Scottish children access to outdoor education will go ahead.

MSPs expressed fury last week when it appeared the Scottish Government would take an unprecedented step to block new legislation as it passed through Holyrood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children enjoy outdoor learning.

Tory MSP Liz Smith’s Outdoor Education Bill could only progress if the Government produced a financial resolution by September 26.

Last week, minister Natalie Don-Innes suggested the Government would not be producing the vital document, opening up allegations the SNP was “running down the clock” on the Bill.

On Wednesday, however, Ms Don-Innes confirmed the Government would now provide the financial resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m pleased to confirm that following very careful and full consideration of this matter, the Scottish Government has today lodged a motion for a financial resolution for this Bill, which we will vote to support when ministers move the motion tomorrow.

“I trust that this will come as welcome news to members across the chamber.”

Ms Smith said she was “delighted” the SNP Government had “listened to the anger of MSPs from across the political spectrum”.

It had been suggested the Government was attempting to “thwart” the will of Parliament by hindering legislation that had been voted through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Smith added: “Their change of heart is extremely welcome and I’m grateful that ministers are now keen to work with me to deliver a Bill that will improve the life experiences of pupils up and down the country.

“Clearly, time is of the essence. So I’m keen that discussions on stage two amendments begin as soon as possible, so that we can get this Bill on the statute book before Parliament is dissolved next spring.”

If passed at stage three, the legislation will enshrine in law the right for Scottish pupils to have five days and four nights of outdoor education.

In the debating chamber on Wednesday, she was asked if new outdoor centres would have to be built to accommodate the numbers of young people expected to take part in the education programme. This follows years of closures of outdoor centres due to budget constraints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Don-Innes said work was underway to consider capacity to ensure the pledges made by the legislation could be met. The proposals are expected to cost between £25 million and £45m.

Ms Donn-Innes suggested negotiations would have to be made to ensure the legislation is affordable and realistic.

She said: “This will include further considering the total potential costs of the Bill, equity of provision and workforce implications. These are all issues that were recognised by the lead education committee in its stage one report, and have formed a central focus of my discussions with Liz Smith to date, as the chamber is aware.

“Indeed, the education committee concluded that the Bill should only progress if concerns relating to affordability and deliverability of the provisions were addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad