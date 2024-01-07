SNP has not delivered any tablets or laptops to Scottish school pupils since 2021 pledge

Councils have been left to roll out their own programmes for digital devices

SNP ministers have been accused of making “pitiful” progress towards the delivery of laptops and tablets to every school pupil in Scotland after it emerged the Government has not directly funded the distribution of any devices since making the pledge.

The party promised ahead of the Holyrood election in 2021 that all pupils would get an age appropriate laptop, Chromebook or tablet for use in school and at home.

But new figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives show that the Government has not distributed or directly funded any devices for pupils since April 2021, the month before the election.

Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day visits Carrick Knowe Primary School, where pupils have benefited from a local authority scheme to distribute digital devices. Image: Stewart Attwood Photography 2023.

Responses to freedom of information requests show the “Scottish Government has not issued any devices between April 2021 and the date of this request”, and has “not yet issued funding to local authorities under this commitment between April 2021 and the date of this request”.

The Government had previously spent £25 million on 72,000 laptops and tablets in 2020/21, as schools faced closure and disruption during the pandemic.

Local councils have also been rolling out their own programmes, reaching 208,000 pupils by the end of 2022, on top of the 72,000 supported by the Government. However, there are more than 700,000 school pupils in Scotland.

The Scotsman reported in November that the Government had delayed the delivery of the manifesto pledge, saving £13m this year.

Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr said: “The SNP pledged to deliver free laptops two years ago in a bid to woo voters at an election, but progress since has been pitiful.

“It is yet another example of the SNP overpromising and underdelivering, and it is our young people who are paying the price.

“I have repeatedly asked SNP ministers about their laptop promise, but every time I have been given woeful excuses for their failure to deliver.

"Experts have made it clear that Scotland is on the brink of a digital divide due to the lack of technology in our schools.”

Earlier this year, Edinburgh City Council confirmed that iPads had been sent to every pupil between P6 and S6 in the area, with 44,000 benefitting as part of the Edinburgh Learns for Life initiative, which followed a £17.5m investment by the local authority and was phased over the last 18 months.

Glasgow City Council has a digital strategy dating back to 2018, which led to the distribution of 55,000 iPads to pupils.

Highland Council distributed 23,349 new Chromebooks to all secondary pupils and senior primary pupils in 2022.

In the Scottish Borders, a £16m scheme has given iPads to all pupils between P4 and S6.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has provided £25m for digital devices to local authorities who have also invested in their own rollout programmes.

"At least 280,000 devices have been distributed to young people across Scotland according to the latest available figures, in 2022.