Small World Children’s Nursery and Daycare sold to existing operator
This purpose-built nursery boasts a capacity of more than 150 children and benefits from a long-standing reputation for quality childcare provision. With consistently strong ratings from the Scottish Care Inspectorate, the nursery was most recently rated ‘Good’ in its latest inspection.
Set within a generous plot, the setting features an extensive outdoor play area and dedicated outdoor classroom, offering children a rich and engaging learning environment.
With the client looking to sell due to retirement, Stephanie Quinn, Childcare & Education Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in the existing operator. The business attracted multiple offers, highlighting the strong demand for quality childcare settings in the region.
Stephanie said:“It was a privilege to support the sale of such a well-regarded nursery. The quality of the setting, both inside and out, alongside its reputation and potential for further growth, made it a standout opportunity. We wish the new owners every success.”