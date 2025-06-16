Small World Children’s Nursery and Daycare sold to existing operator

Small World Children’s Nursery in Brechin on the East Coast of Scotland, has been sold to an existing operator, in a deal facilitated by Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This purpose-built nursery boasts a capacity of more than 150 children and benefits from a long-standing reputation for quality childcare provision. With consistently strong ratings from the Scottish Care Inspectorate, the nursery was most recently rated ‘Good’ in its latest inspection.

Set within a generous plot, the setting features an extensive outdoor play area and dedicated outdoor classroom, offering children a rich and engaging learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the client looking to sell due to retirement, Stephanie Quinn, Childcare & Education Sales Negotiator at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in the existing operator. The business attracted multiple offers, highlighting the strong demand for quality childcare settings in the region.

Small World Nursery in Brechin