Search launched for new £148,000-a-year chief executive to lead the Scottish Funding Council through shake-up

The body overseeing Scotland’s colleges and universities has launched a search for a new chief executive who will earn a salary of up to £148,000 per year and lead the organisation at a time of growing uncertainty for the sector.

The new head of the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) will succeed Karen Watt, who announced she would be retiring this summer.

It comes as Scottish ministers consider recommendations for “transformational change” made in a review by James Withers, which included a proposal to create “a new single funding and delivery body” that would bring together the functions of the SFC, Skills Development Scotland, and potentially the Student Awards Agency Scotland.

The Scottish Funding Council oversees the nation's 19 universities and colleges, including Fife College, pictured here

Graeme Dey, the further and higher education minister, told MSPs in January he expected to “take forward pretty much everything that is in the Withers review”.

The nation’s 26 colleges and 19 universities also face further difficult decisions amid ongoing industrial unrest, shrinking budgets, and curbs on their ability to recruit international students. The new chief executive will earn a salary of between £128,000 and £148,000 per year.

The SFC has a appointed a specialist recruitment agency, Gatenby Sanderson, to assist in the process of finding, selecting and appointing a new chief executive.

Ms Watt joined SFC on in January 2019 from the Scottish Government where she worked as director of external affairs in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

Karen Watt, the outgoing chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council

She was previously the first chief executive of the Scottish Housing Regulator, and also served as principal private secretary to the first minister and head of ministerial offices.

On social media platform X, she wrote: “It's been a privilege to lead the Scottish Funding Council as CEO. I retire this summer ever more certain that colleges and universities are key to a vibrant Scotland.

"Help us search for the next CEO for this brilliant, important, transforming public body.”

