Scottish university unveils plans to axe extra 135 jobs for long-term 'viability'

Employees were told of the ‘devastating news’ at a meeting today

Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen has told staff it plans to make a further 135 redundancies to ensure its long-term “viability”.

The “devastating news” was delivered to employees at a meeting on Wednesday and comes after 130 workers have already left in the past few months under voluntary severance schemes.

The university revealed plans to cut up to 220 posts in March as part of efforts to save £18 million.

Steve Olivier, the university’s principal, said in a memo issued on Wednesday: “I have always maintained that redundancies are a last resort and I absolutely stand by that.

“However, I have been transparent throughout on the fact that staffing is our biggest cost and given the position that we are currently in against where we aim to be in the short, medium and long term, we must consider potential redundancies to ensure the long-term viability of the university.

“The extended voluntary severance (VS) scheme has culminated in 130 members of staff (109 FTE) opting to leave the university on mutually agreed terms. This has resulted in a total annual recurring payroll saving of around £6.4m, with an associated cost of £3.9m.

“The unfortunate reality is that we have now exhausted the VS option and, subject to collective consultation, are looking at the potential of 135 roles being made redundant as part of further restructuring proposals across areas of the university.”

The university said all at-risk staff would be offered voluntary redundancy, and that due to many redeployment opportunities, it does not expect as many as 135 to leave.

In a media statement, Mr Olivier added: “Like many universities across the UK, Robert Gordon University (RGU) continues to face significant financial challenges due to a steep drop in international student enrolments, a sustained decline in public funding, and inflationary cost pressures.

“The proposed changes will future-proof RGU as an institution and ensure that we maintain our provision of an excellent student experience while delivering vital social, economic and cultural contributions to the North East and wider nation.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “This announcement from RGU is devastating news for students, staff and industries across the North East, which rely on the university’s skills and expertise.

“These redundancies are a consequence of the Scottish Government’s long-term underfunding and undervaluing of higher education.

“With demand for university places continuing to rise, the prospect of reducing staff and stopping courses is a hammer blow to the future of our young people, our workforce and employers.

“The SNP’s savage cuts have led to the dire position universities like RGU find themselves in, with many now having a question mark over their financial outlook and even their survival.

“My sympathies also go out to the devoted staff who have been placed in this dreadful situation through no fault of their own.”

The job cuts are the latest example of the impact of financial pressures on the higher education sector, made worse by a funding squeeze and falling numbers of international students.

In recent months it has been announced that Edinburgh University is placing “significant constraint” on recruitment, while “reducing spending in all areas”. Aberdeen University, meanwhile, could not guarantee it would continue as a “going concern” earlier this year.

Umbrella body Universities Scotland issued a fresh plea for Scottish Government action to address these challenges this week.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While operational decisions on staffing matters are the responsibility of individual universities, the Minister for Higher and Further Education has made clear his expectation that any decisions must be guided by the principles of Fair Work.