The trauma-informed practice course is ‘first of its kind’ in Scotland

The next generation of lawyers in Scotland will be better equipped to support clients with “harrowing” personal back stories thanks to a university’s new initiative.

Dundee Law School is the first in Scotland to deliver a “ground-breaking” module in trauma-informed practice as part of its postgraduate diploma course.

The next generation of lawyers are training to help those dealing with trauma and 'harrowing' back stories | terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

The module prepares law students to support clients who may seek legal advice while they are being affected by traumatic life events.

It also prepares budding lawyers to recognise “vicarious trauma” within themselves as result of dealing with troubling cases.

This can present in practising solicitors through altered viewpoints, stress, difficulty with sleep, personality changes, and in other ways.

Liz Comerford will run the module | Dundee University

Liz Comerford, who is the first trauma-informed academic certified by the legal profession’s governing body, the Law Society of Scotland, will run the module at Dundee from the beginning of next year.

Ms Comerford, director of the diploma in professional legal practice, said: “Trauma can affect clients in many areas of law and those who have been affected by it may not even be aware.

“In family law, there can be domestic abuse. In private client law, people can be dealing with sudden bereavement. In personal injury law, clients can be dealing with trauma from an accident, while in immigration law there can be harrowing personal back stories.

“Giving students an awareness of how to spot and support trauma can help them work with clients in the most effective and supportive way.”

Despite the prevalence of trauma within many areas of law, it is not currently a mandatory aspect of formal pre-qualification training, as set out by the Law Society of Scotland.

However, academics at Dundee believe it is important that all LLB [law degree] students are given introductory lectures on the subject to equip them with basic tools to support people impacted by trauma.

This is in addition to this new module offered as an elective choice to diploma in professional legal practice students during their second semester.

“Another very important aspect of the module is raising awareness of the risk of developing vicarious trauma,” Ms Comerford said. “As a new and enthusiastic lawyer, they may not expect that vicarious trauma could affect them.

“But hearing about trauma on a daily, and sometimes relentless, basis can have an effect much further down the line. It could happen gradually, or it could be a one-off thing in reaction to a specific case.

“We want them to know where they can reach out for support if they need it, how to check in with their peers, and to be an advocate for wellbeing amongst their peers.”

Dr Caroline Bruce, head of programme, trauma and justice at NHS Education for Scotland, has contributed to the module.

She said: “It is great to see the University of Dundee offering trauma-informed practice as an elective course for its postgraduate diploma in legal practice.