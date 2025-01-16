Scottish university facing strike action by staff over 'reckless cash grab' on pensions

Trade union says industrial action by staff ‘now firmly on the cards’

Staff at a Scottish university are to be balloted for industrial action amid concern that a proposed pension change could leave them thousands of pounds “worse off” every year.

The Unite Scotland trade union said about 350 of its members at the University of Strathclyde would be balloted.

The workers involved include technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff, such as plumbers, joiners and electricians.

They are part of the Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF) and the union says they could lose out under a move to switch existing and future workers to an “inferior superannuation scheme” because the university wants to access a pension surplus of nearly £100m.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The decision by the University of Strathclyde to force through pension cuts will be resisted.

“Strike action in defence of our members’ pensions is now firmly on the cards, and make no mistake Unite will do everything to get this disgraceful decision binned. We make no apologies for standing up for our members.”

The industrial action ballot opened on Thursday and closes on Monday, 10 February.

Alison Maclean, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: “The University of Strathclyde is attempting to force through detrimental pension changes despite having a significant pension surplus of £100m. The pension changes could leave some workers thousands of pounds worse-off every year.”

“It is a reckless cash grab on a pension surplus that our members have funded to allow the university to improve its short term financial position. Instead, there are a range of options available including assessing the university property portfolio and tackling eye-watering executive pay.

“Unite will fight this inch by inch and through prolonged industrial action if necessary.”

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: “The university is committed to providing an excellent pension provision to its staff and is currently considering a change of pension provider for some colleagues.