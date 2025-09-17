The Guardian newspaper has published its annual University Guide - with St Andrews leading the way in Scotland, coming second to Oxford University in the UK.

The guide ranks the universities overall and by course using a series of eight metrics, arriving at an overall score out of 100.

The scores include what percentage of students are happy with their teaching, general feedback to the annual National Student Survey, the student-to-staff ratio, how much universities spend on teaching each student, whether students’ academic performance improves at university (compared to their school exam results), and how likely they are to finish their course.

And, interestingly, the research also reveals what percentage of students are in graduate jobs (or professional study) 15 months after graduating.

So, here are the 10 Scottish universities that perform best when it comes to employability.

1 . St Andrews St Andrews University came top overall in Scotland in the standings - and second in the UK. It also leads the way in terms of those who get graduate jobs or are undertaking further study 15 months after leaving - an impressive 90 per cent. That places it top in Scotland and 5th in Scotland.