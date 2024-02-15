Scottish schools urged to use 'extraordinary' story of Eric Liddell's life to inspire next generation

Schools across Scotland are being urged to inspire the next generation of athletes with the roll-out of a free resource created in the memory of one of the nation’s greatest sportsmen.

An introductory film, online lesson plans and supporting materials have been made available as part of a series of events and activities to mark the centenary of Eric Liddell’s history victory in the 400 metres at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris. It follows the launch of an online learning resource aimed at adults last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools are also being encouraged to honour the legacy of the Edinburgh University graduate, a Christian missionary who was immortalised in the film Chariots of Fire, by hosting sporting events, or renaming an existing sports day as “the Eric Liddell Games”.

Eilidh Doyle at the Eric Liddell 100 resource launch at Castlebrae Community High School. Image: Mike Wilkinson

The new teaching resource was launched at Castlebrae High School in Edinburgh, where head teacher Norma Prentice said: “The Eric Liddell 100 Educational Resource provides a fantastic opportunity for Castlebrae High School and schools around the country.

"Not only will we teach pupils about his extraordinary life, but inspire them through the values that Eric Liddell represented every day.”

The project was co-ordinated by Gemma Burton, who won a silver medal in judo at the 2012 Olympics in London and is now a PE teacher at George Watson’s College in Edinburgh.

She said: “It has been an honour to work on this project alongside The Eric Liddell 100. I feel extremely proud of the resource, and the materials that can be used by teachers across a wide range of subject areas, age groups and settings.”

Fellow Olympic medal winner Eilidh Doyle is an ambassador of The Eric Liddell 100.

She said: “As a retired athlete, I've always found inspiration in the stories of those who came before us, and Eric Liddell's journey is truly exceptional. His dedication to both sport and community service serves as a timeless example.