New figures reignite debate over future of nation’s school exams

Schools across Scotland have been increasingly “struggling” to hold exams amid a huge rise in the number of pupils requiring special arrangements in the wake of the pandemic.

Data shows a 40 per cent increase in the number of learners needing measures such as separate rooms, breaks and rest periods while sitting exams, with school chiefs expecting the proportion to keep growing.

New figures released to The Scotsman have also now revealed how it is leading to soaring demand for invigilators who oversee exams.

The number of invigilators this year was 20 per cent higher than in the last year before the pandemic in 2019, while the costs of hiring them has increased by 52 per cent, amid reports of a shortage in some areas.

The figures, which can be revealed ahead of exam results day on August 6, have reignited debate over long-planned reform of Scotland’s qualifications model, as schools await a decision from SNP ministers on proposals made more than a year ago to scrap exams for pupils in S4.

In the years since the closure of schools for extended periods during the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, the disruption to learning has been linked to falling pupil attendance rates, deteriorating behaviour, developmental delays and rising levels of anxiety.

A survey by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) - soon to be replaced by Qualifications Scotland - recently found 94 per cent of teachers believed many learners were now less resilient, while 76 per cent said pupils find external assessment more stressful than pre-pandemic cohorts.

At the same time, the number of pupils with additional support needs (ASN) has been soaring across Scotland, from 36,544 in 2007 to 259,036 last year.

SQA data shows the number of learners requiring special arrangements for exams increased from 20,160 in 2019 to 28,345 last year, and is predicted to have risen again this year.

In the same period, the number of pupils requiring separate rooms for exams was up from 13,283 to 19,710, while those needing extra time increased from 15,895 to 22,089.

Meanwhile, the number of learners needing rest periods has risen from 916 before the pandemic to 1,247 last year, with those receiving supervised breaks being up from 570 to 889.

The need for more separate exam rooms may have helped to drive a significant increase in the number of invigilators required, from 7,362 in 2019 to 8,875 this year.

The cost of these invigilators has also rocketed, from £3.18m to more than £4.84m, following reports of recruitment issues in the wake of the pandemic.

Graham Hutton, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland (SLS), which represents secondary head teachers, depute heads and principal teachers, said: “There has been a striking increase in the number of our young people with ASN over the last few years, and consequentially an increase in additional alternative arrangements (AAAs).

“This was on the cards before Covid, but the impact of the pandemic has undoubtedly caused a further increase, particularly with regard to those candidates with mental health issues, anxiety about exams, etc. I would suspect that figure of a 40 per cent rise on 2019 for 2023 will increase for 2024.

“The additional alternative arrangements are fair and include measures such as separate rooms for groups of young people or for individuals in order to ensure they have appropriate conditions to sit their exams and get the necessary qualifications.

“This has been problematic in some schools with regard to accommodation as broad general education pupils are still being taught during the exams, and on some days, especially National 5 English exam day, there may be a huge number of AAAs which some schools are struggling to accommodate.”

Mr Hutton said the trend exposed the need for qualifications reform, after reviews found Scottish pupils were amongst the most heavily examined in the world.

In June last year, a long-awaited review led by Glasgow University professor Louise Hayward recommended ending exams at National 5, along with the creation of a Scottish Diploma of Achievement.

However, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is still to make a decision on the proposals, with the latest delay blamed on the UK election earlier this month. Mr Hutton said: “This pressure will increase in the coming years. This underlines one of the impracticalities of running high stakes exams for all. The review led by Prof Hayward recommended a move away from high-stakes exams and put more emphasis on continuous assessment and course work.

“SLS members feel this move would help solve the issue and some of the mental health/anxiety issues resulting in this increase in AAAs, to a great extent.”

However, despite support for the the change from SLS, local authority education directors and the country’s largest teaching union, a survey commissioned by Ms Gilruth found 57 per cent of school and college teachers “disagreed” with the recommendation to scrap exams at S4. Lindsay Paterson, emeritus professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Commission on School Reform, has also been critical of the idea.

“The requirement for special arrangements in exams is increasingly difficult for schools to manage,” he said. “Some people have argued that this shows exams are themselves unsustainable. But the great strength of exams is that they are fairer than any other kind of assessment.

“They put every student on a level playing field, with no access in the exam hall to the internet or to extra help. So the extra expenditure associated with special arrangements can be seen as part of the price of fairness.”

An SQA spokesperson said: “We recognise and continue to support the diversity of Scotland’s learner community and we are pleased to accommodate candidates who require assessment arrangements.

“We will continue to work in partnership with schools and colleges and other centres to recruit appropriate numbers of invigilators. This ensures all exams and assessments are appropriately supervised and learners who have additional support needs are supported.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to delivering the Additional Support for Learning Action Plan to ensure that all children and young people get the support that they need to reach their full potential and flourish in their learning.