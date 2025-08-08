Scottish schools receive five figure support package for supplies

Schools across Scotland have received vouchers worth £13,816 in 2024 from spending with a publicly owned procurement organisation.

YPO, one of the UK’s largest publicly owned purchasing organisations, provided the return to schools in loyalty vouchers, which can be used to buy education materials.

Publicly owned by 13 local authorities, YPO ensures its profits made are returned to public sector customers through a loyalty voucher system.

Through this circular model, YPO returned voucher credits worth £13,816 in 2024. Since 2016, YPO has provided a total of £549,617 across schools and MATs in Scotland.

School supplies provided by YPO

YPO managing director Simon Hill said: “We’re committed to our customers in Scotland and returning a share of our profits to those that regularly buy equipment and resources from us. Our circular model enables us to increase social value, giving back to communities and the wider sector to enrich connections within the education supply chain. It’s fantastic to return these vouchers education providers across the region, as they continue to do an incredible job of building future generations.”

YPO customers seeking Loyalty Vouchers can create an account for free online. Spending can then be tracked, with a loyalty reward automatically produced every year as a redeemable voucher, able to be spent on over 20,000 products.