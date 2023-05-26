The figures are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, between 2017 and 2022.

The data shows which schools have managed to soar up the rankings – led by Bannockburn High School which has moved up a remarkable 208 places, from 294th to 86th in the five year period.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Our list ‘most improved’ schools shows how their placement in the Scotland-wide league table has changed over the past five years – although it should be noted that it does not necessarily show how much exam performance at that school has changed.

A school’s exam performance may have risen, but if these are outpaced by higher rises at other schools, they will still fall down the rankings. Similarly, it does not show whether teaching quality has improved at a school, which is better assessed through inspections.

Here are the 13 schools that have risen furthest up the rankings.

Undefined: flourish

1 . Bannockburn High School The most improved school in Scotland when it comes to exam results is Bannockburn Academy in Stirling. It rose 208 places, from 294th to 86th, after the number of pupils gaining five or more Highers shot up from 21 per cent to 46 per cent between 2017 and 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Port Glasgow High School With the number of pupils achieving five Highers or more rising from 19 per cent to 44 per cent between 2017 and 2022, Port Glasgow Academy in Inverclyde rose 196 places - taking it from 298th to 102nd. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Whitburn Academy With the number of pupils achieving five Highers or more rising from 28 per cent to 55 per cent between 2017 and 2022, Whitburn Academy in West Lothian rose 183 places - taking it from 225th to 42nd. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Castlemilk High School With the number of pupils achieving five Highers or more rising from 16 per cent to 37 per cent between 2017 and 2022, Castlemilk High School in Glasgow rose 158 places - taking it from 318th to 160th. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4