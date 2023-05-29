All Sections
The findings are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th May 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:21 BST

The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils academically – topped by East Renfrewshire where six out of its seven secondary schools placed in the top 50.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Scottish Schools Ranking: Search our interactive table of all Scottish secondary school results

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In alphabetical order, here are the schools that have topped the table for each local authority area.

When it comes to schools in Aberdeen City, Cults Academy has the best exam results. 74 per cent gain at least five Highers.

1. Aberdeen City

When it comes to schools in Aberdeen City, Cults Academy has the best exam results. 74 per cent gain at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

Ranked 26th in Scotland, with 58 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Westhill Academy is the top performer in Aberdeenshire.

2. Aberdeenshire

Ranked 26th in Scotland, with 58 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Westhill Academy is the top performer in Aberdeenshire. Photo: Google Maps

Ranked 66th in Scotland, with 49 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Monifieth High School is the top performer in Angus.

3. Angus

Ranked 66th in Scotland, with 49 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Monifieth High School is the top performer in Angus. Photo: Google Maps

Ranked 43rd in Scotland, with 54 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Tarbert Academy is the top performer in Argyll & Bute.

4. Argyll & Bute

Ranked 43rd in Scotland, with 54 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Tarbert Academy is the top performer in Argyll & Bute. Photo: Google Maps

