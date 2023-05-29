The findings are based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

We have compiled them using exam performance data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, the figures show.

This is lower than the previous two years, when the Covid-19 pandemic meant exams were cancelled and teacher assessments used to award grades, but higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In alphabetical order, here are the schools that have topped the table for each local authority area.

1 . Aberdeen City When it comes to schools in Aberdeen City, Cults Academy has the best exam results. 74 per cent gain at least five Highers.

2 . Aberdeenshire Ranked 26th in Scotland, with 58 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Westhill Academy is the top performer in Aberdeenshire.

3 . Angus Ranked 66th in Scotland, with 49 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Monifieth High School is the top performer in Angus.

4 . Argyll & Bute Ranked 43rd in Scotland, with 54 per cent of pupils leaving with five or more Highers, Tarbert Academy is the top performer in Argyll & Bute.