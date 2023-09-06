All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Scottish school strikes suspended amid talks

Workers had been due to walk out on September 13 and 14
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST
 Comment

Strike action planned by school and early years staff in 10 Scottish council areas has been suspended amid talks with other unions.

GMB Scotland members including catering staff, janitors, cleaners and support workers had planned to walk out on September 13 and 14 in a dispute over pay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, GMB Scotland said scheduled strike action has been suspended and it is discussing joint industrial action with local government unions later this month.

The GMB union had been due to take action this month. Photo: John DevlinThe GMB union had been due to take action this month. Photo: John Devlin
The GMB union had been due to take action this month. Photo: John Devlin

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser in public services, said: “We wanted to give parents, children and local authorities as much clarity around our plans as possible.

“We had served notice for two days of strike action this month but as our sister unions cannot join us on these dates these have been withdrawn and we are actively discussing joint action with our sister unions for later in the month.

“Cosla has an opportunity to avert that action if they can offer our members a fair pay rise and we can only urge them to take that opportunity.”

The 10 councils due to be affected next week were Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, Orkney, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.

Related topics:AberdeenDundeeEast DunbartonshireFalkirk
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.