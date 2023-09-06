Scottish school strikes suspended amid talks
Strike action planned by school and early years staff in 10 Scottish council areas has been suspended amid talks with other unions.
GMB Scotland members including catering staff, janitors, cleaners and support workers had planned to walk out on September 13 and 14 in a dispute over pay.
However, GMB Scotland said scheduled strike action has been suspended and it is discussing joint industrial action with local government unions later this month.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland’s senior organiser in public services, said: “We wanted to give parents, children and local authorities as much clarity around our plans as possible.
“We had served notice for two days of strike action this month but as our sister unions cannot join us on these dates these have been withdrawn and we are actively discussing joint action with our sister unions for later in the month.
“Cosla has an opportunity to avert that action if they can offer our members a fair pay rise and we can only urge them to take that opportunity.”
The 10 councils due to be affected next week were Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, Orkney, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.
