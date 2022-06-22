Here are the best and worst schools in Scotland ranked by percentage of pupils who attained five highers.

The High School League Table, which covers state schools and has been compiled based on the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish government’s “gold standard” of five Highers in 2021.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow has topped the table for the sixth year running.

The school is unique in that is directly funded by a grant from the Scottish government rather than a local authority.

East Dunbartonshire is now level with East Renfrewshire as the local authority with the highest performing schools, with 69% gold standard pupils in both councils.

Wealth continues to play a significant role in determining school performance. The vast majority of pupils in the top ten schools live in Scotland’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

Here is the full list from The Times