Scottish school league table 2021: The top 10 best schools in Scotland ranked by teacher estimates
The top ten state schools in Scotland have been announced based on pupil performance in a year that saw exams replaced by teacher estimates.
Jordanhill, located in Glasgow’s west end, has kept its position at the top of the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, according to data revealed in The Times School League Table 2020.
West Calder High, according to the latest research, is the country’s most improved school.
The West Lothian school has risen from 108th place in 2016 – when 37 per cent of pupils attained Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘gold standard’ of five or more highers – to 12th place in 2020, a year which saw 70 per cent of pupils achieve the gold standard.
The state high schools to feature in Scotland’s top ten of 2020’s league table are as follows: