Jordanhill, located in Glasgow’s west end, has kept its position at the top of the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, according to data revealed in The Times School League Table 2020.

West Calder High, according to the latest research, is the country’s most improved school.

The West Lothian school has risen from 108th place in 2016 – when 37 per cent of pupils attained Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘gold standard’ of five or more highers – to 12th place in 2020, a year which saw 70 per cent of pupils achieve the gold standard.

The state high schools to feature in Scotland’s top ten of 2020’s league table are as follows:

1. The Times School League Table 2020 The top schools in Scotland based on teacher estimates according to The Times League Table 2020 have been announced. Photo: Supplied Buy photo

2. Jordanhill School, Glasgow Jordanhill School, Glasgow, keeps its top position in the league tables 2020 for the fifth consecutive year in a row. Uniquely funded by a central government grant rather than the local authority, Jordanhill saw 86 per cent of its pupils achieve the gold standard – down from 88 per cent in 2019, the last year when pupils were assessed with exams. Photo: Google maps Buy photo

3. St Ninian’s High School, East Renfewshire St Ninian’s High School, East Renfewshire, has been ranked second place in the 2020 league tables. The school has jumped up two places from its position as number four in the 2019 league table. Photo: Google maps Buy photo

4. Gryffe High School, Renfewshire Gryffe High School, Renfewshire, has jumped from tenth place in 2019 to third place in the 2020 league tables. Photo: Google maps Buy photo