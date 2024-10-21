Scottish private school heads warn VAT timetable creating 'unreasonable challenge'

January implementation date of Labour policy has ‘surprised’ many schools

The headteachers from two Edinburgh private schools have warned the timetable for implementing Labour’s VAT change is creating an “unreasonable challenge”.

The Scotsman questioned Jonathan Anderson, headmaster at Merchiston Castle School, and Carol Chandler-Thompson, head of St George's School, about the impact of the policy.

Asked if the ending of the VAT exemption on fees from January could threaten the future of the schools, Mr Anderson said: “No, but it will require very, very careful sustainable management to navigate our way through it.”

He added: “Every school in the country is in the same position and they are having to look very carefully at their balance sheets. We, and I know St George’s are doing the same, are committed to lessoning the impact as much as we can.

“For us it has been quite challenging because, I mean it has been reported in the press today that there are a lot of VAT experts are saying the initial advice that has being produced is chaotic, and not consistent.

Jonathan Anderson, headmaster at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh | Submitted

“So we are really waiting for some firm direction and clarity from government before we finalise our plans, but our communication with parents has been very clear and consistent that we are doing all we can to lower the impact of this regressive measure.”

Mrs Chandler-Thompson said: “All independent schools are looking very hard at the business side of what they are doing, looking to maximise their income and things like commercial lettings on the site.

“Making sure we are as efficient and providing the best value we can for our parents, but also talking to our families as well, about who is going to find that difficult and who is not, and really trying to keep that open communication going, so we can understand everything.

“But there is no doubt, logistically it’s posing us... it might be quite an unreasonable challenge to get everything ready for January.”

Last month, Edinburgh Academy’s chief operating officer Samantha Byers made similar remarks in an interview with The Scotsman.