Scottish private school freezes fees until 2027 and promises parents 'no VAT increase'

The private school has said its model is enabling it to absorb the additional costs

A Scottish private school has announced its fees will be frozen until 2027, with parents spared any rise linked to the ending of the sector’s VAT exemption.

Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan said its prices would remain capped and that it has no plans to add VAT.

It comes after The Scotsman last week revealed significant fee rises at several high-profile private schools north of the Border.

Edinburgh Academy is increasing its prices by 18 per cent from January, while there will be a 16.2 per cent increase at the Mary Erskine School and Stewart’s Melville College, as well as hikes of around 15 per cent at Gordonstoun, George Watson’s College and St George’s.

Fettes College has said its prices will go up by 7 per cent.

Fairview International had previously announced a tuition fee freeze. The school has now confirmed this will continue, despite having to pay 20 per cent VAT on fees from January.

Victoria Gamble, head teacher of Fairview International School, said “We understand the challenges many face with the removal of the value added tax (VAT) exemption for private schools, but we are committed to supporting our families through it and we look forward to continuing to serve our students and families for many years to come.

“We remain focused on expanding and enhancing our provisions, particularly for senior years, and are currently preparing to introduce new mentoring programmes and advanced courses designed to enrich our students’ academic and personal development.”

The school is the first in Scotland to offer an uninterrupted International Baccalaureate education for students aged five to 18. The Bridge of Allan campus is one of a group of six global sister schools located across south-east Asia and the UK.

It said this model had enabled the school to absorb coming costs, including VAT.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves poses outside 11 Downing Street, London, with her ministerial red box, before delivering her Budget in the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire | PA

The ending of the VAT exemption for private school fees was pledged in the Labour manifesto and confirmed in the first Budget by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in October.