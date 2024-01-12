Scottish Government inundated with more than 4,000 responses to sex education and gender identity consultation

The Scottish Government is planning changes to guidance for schools on sex education and gender identity after being inundated with more than 4,000 responses during a consultation.

Between August and November, the Government asked for views on draft statutory guidance on the delivery of relationships, sexual health and parenthood education in Scottish schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Updates to the document, which would replace guidance from 2014, were recommended as part of work to embed lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) inclusive education across the curriculum.

Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, concerns were raised the changes could “undermine the rights of Catholic schools to provide sex education in line with the Catholic ethos”.

In its published consultation response, the campaign group For Women Scotland also warned against the inclusion of “transgender terminology and identities” in the guidance.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth was asked in Holyrood on Thursday about new guidance issued to schools in England last month that outlined how “to support pupils questioning their gender in schools”.

Ms Gilruth responded: “We are reviewing currently our relationships, sexual health and parenthood guidance. The consultation closed back at the end of November last year. We received over 4,000 responses through the consultation.

"My officials are currently analysing the responses and a report on that consultation will be produced shortly.