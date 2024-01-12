All Sections
Scottish Government inundated with more than 4,000 responses to sex education and gender identity consultation

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth says sexual education guidance needs ‘more clarity’
Calum Ross
By Calum Ross
Published 12th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
The Scottish Government is planning changes to guidance for schools on sex education and gender identity after being inundated with more than 4,000 responses during a consultation.

Between August and November, the Government asked for views on draft statutory guidance on the delivery of relationships, sexual health and parenthood education in Scottish schools.

Updates to the document, which would replace guidance from 2014, were recommended as part of work to embed lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) inclusive education across the curriculum.

Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Jane Barlow/PA WireEducation and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
However, concerns were raised the changes could “undermine the rights of Catholic schools to provide sex education in line with the Catholic ethos”.

In its published consultation response, the campaign group For Women Scotland also warned against the inclusion of “transgender terminology and identities” in the guidance.

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth was asked in Holyrood on Thursday about new guidance issued to schools in England last month that outlined how “to support pupils questioning their gender in schools”.

Ms Gilruth responded: “We are reviewing currently our relationships, sexual health and parenthood guidance. The consultation closed back at the end of November last year. We received over 4,000 responses through the consultation.

"My officials are currently analysing the responses and a report on that consultation will be produced shortly.

"The initial findings suggest that the guidance currently needs to give more clarity and the guidance will be updated in light of that feedback and other findings of the consultation in due course.”

