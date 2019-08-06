Scottish exam results: appealing your results, how to go through clearing and what’s next

Today is the day that SQA exam results are available to students across Scotland.

Awaiting your results can be a nerve wracking experience, and opening them up to see that you didn't quite get the grades you expected can be a disheartening moment.

But fear not, even if your exams didn't go as planned, it's not the end of the world. There are plenty of options available to you.

First things first, don't panic. There is a lot of pressure to do well in your exams, especially if your hopes of going to university are riding on the results, but it really isn't the be all and end all.

If you're feeling stressed or anxious about disappointing results, you can always contact the Exam Results Helpline, which offers support across Scotland.

James Russell, SDS Director of Career Information, Advice and Guidance Operations, said: “If your results aren’t what you expected, don’t panic, you have lots of options.

“Our careers advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities on offer.”

Appealing your results

You may be able to appeal your exam results if you think they don't fairly reflect your abilities.

You can ask your school or college to get an exam result looked at again - this is called requesting a review.

Be wary though, while the new mark may be higher, it could also come back lower than the original.

What is Clearing?

It's worth remembering that sometimes, your university or college of choice might accept you even if you didn't quite meet the entry requirements.

You may be offered a place on either your firm or insurance choice, or you might be offered an alternative - a 'changed course offer' which you will need to accept or decline.

But even if your preferred places of study aren't forthcoming with an acceptance, you can search through UCAS' Clearing service to see which courses still have spaces available.

Clearing is how universities and colleges fill any places they still have on their courses, and it's a great way for you to find another course.

Look for courses with vacancies that interest you, and contact universities or colleges directly to see if they will offer you a place.

For more information on Clearing, visit UCAS' website

Taking on an apprenticeship

Apprenticeships offer a different approach to study, often combining it with workplace experience in more vocational areas, and this may be more suited to your style of learning.

There are a number of types of apprenticeships available to you:

Foundation Apprenticeships

A Foundation Apprenticeship is at the same level as a Higher. You choose it as one of your S5 or S6 subjects and work towards a qualification over one or two years, developing skills as you learn.

There’s no final exam, and the apprenticeship gives you workplace experience alongside some time learning at college.

Foundations are available in a range of industries with jobs in demand, including food science, finance and digital technology.

For more information and to see vacancies, head to apprenticeships.scot

Modern Apprenticeships

Modern Apprenticeships are a great way to earn while you learn, and you'll get an industry recognised qualification too.

There are over 80 types of MA, and they cover lots of different jobs and industries including engineering, construction and jobs in ICT.

For more information and to see vacancies, head to apprenticeships.scot

Graduate Apprenticeships

With a Graduate Apprenticeship, you'll be an employee - similar to a Modern Apprenticeship - but you'll be spending some of your time at university, working towards a degree.

Crucially, you'll be earning a wage at the same time.

For more information and to see vacancies, head to apprenticeships.scot

Getting a job

Of course, you may have had a change of heart about further study, and might decide to just enter the world of work straight away.

There are plenty of services to help you do this.

My World of Work has a fantastic array of resources.

Taking a gap year

Then again, you don't have to continue studying or head into work at all.

A year out can give you time to think about what you want to do next. You may decide to travel, get some work experience, volunteer or even try a short course.

My World of Work has more information on gap years.