Impact of ‘massive investment’ would be ‘exciting’ for region

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major Scottish college has unveiled a £265million vision that would see it vacate an old campus building containing potentially-dangerous Raac concrete.

Dundee and Angus College is considering relocating to new facilities in former shopping centres, under ambitious proposals outlined today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move would lead to the closure of the college’s Kingsway Campus in Dundee, which opened in 1963 and has been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

In Dundee, the college is considering relocating to a new facility on the site of the city’s Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Interior of proposed new Dundee and Angus College building | Submitted

In Arbroath, meanwhile, its campus could move into the centre of the town, with one option being the development of the site currently occupied by the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

The college’s third campus at Gardyne would be expanded and developed to include construction, engineering and science in a new purpose-built STEM facility, incorporating a green skills and innovation hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colleges in Scotland recently highlighted “extreme concerns” about the impact of an escalating £775 million capital investment backlog on the estates of the nation’s colleges.

Ahead of a new infrastructure investment plan, the Scottish Funding Council is currently undertaking a review of the college estate, with the first phase due to be completed early next year.

Dundee and Angus College said the final funding package was yet to be agreed for its new vision, but it had begun talks on a range of options.

The plans are not a response to the discovery of Raac at the Kingsway Campus, but would resolve that issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to build world-class facilities that are fit for the future and develop a transformational model for education and employment services located in the heart of each community we serve.

“We want to bring together partners to provide advice, support, training and skills under one roof. Every individual would have access to all of this in one place, tailored to their needs.

“If we were to develop a new campus on the site of the Wellgate Shopping Centre, it would put the college at the heart of Dundee’s regeneration and breathe much-needed new life into the city centre.

“In Arbroath, we have been developing incredibly exciting plans to put Dundee and Angus College firmly in the centre of the town where our staff and students would help provide a boost to the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vision for the new facilities includes bringing employability services, including advice, support and training from a range of public sector bodies, under the same roof.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn said: “This is an exciting announcement for Dundee. “It has the potential to be a massive investment not only in the future of the college but also our city centre.”

Martin Boyle, interim chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said: “Giving students inspiring places to learn and supporting regional skills and economies is an ambition SFC shares with Dundee and Angus College.

“We are currently working with all of Scotland’s colleges to develop an Infrastructure Investment Plan which will look at all college estates development from physical, digital and net zero perspectives.