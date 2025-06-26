Scots say teachers are life-changers as parents moved to tears by classroom care

Scottish parents are finding themselves unexpectedly emotional at the end of this school year – and it’s not just the looming summer holidays. Nearly half (48%) say they’ve been brought to tears of joy by something their child’s teacher or teaching assistant has done, new research reveals.

The study, commissioned by One4all Gift Cards, highlights the extraordinary and often overlooked impact educators are having far beyond the classroom.

It found that more than half (52%) of adults in Scotland say a teacher or teaching assistant from their own school days left a lifelong impression, whether by boosting their confidence, going the extra mile, or simply believing in them.

And today’s educators are continuing that legacy. Two-thirds (64%) of Scottish parents say their child’s teacher or TA has gone beyond the call of duty this year – offering emotional support, nurturing hidden talents, or opening their child’s eyes to new cultures and ideas.

Survey reveals teachers leave lifelong impact

Modern teaching appears to demand near-superhuman capabilities. A staggering 84% of parents believe educators now juggle far more roles than in previous generations, from emotional support workers to IT experts and life coaches.

The traits most admired in teachers? Patience topped the list (36%), followed by the ability to deliver life lessons in between maths problems (28%), and knowing exactly when a child needs a hug (20%).

Despite the enormous expectations placed on them, nearly four in five parents (78%) feel the extra work done by teachers too often goes unnoticed.

Lou Hickey, EMEA Marketing Director at One4all Gift Cards, said: “Scottish teachers and teaching assistants are the everyday heroes of the school gates, calming playground panics one minute, coaching confidence the next – and somehow still squeezing in long division.